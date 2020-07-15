Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham. Tonia Copeland participated by telephone.
Board of Adjustment
The Board appointed Patti Reisz to the Zoning Board of Adjustment on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Video Recorder
IT Administrator Kris Pauley requested approval to upgrade the video recorder at the courthouse at a cost of $2,637.70 and one additional camera. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Courthouse Cleaning
The Board reviewed two bids received for daily cleaning of the Courthouse. Motion to approve the bid received from Reflections Cleaning Etc LLC at a cost of $25 per hour was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Law Enforcement Contracts
Law enforcement contracts with the cities of Little Sioux, Magnolia, Modale, Mondamin, Persia, and Pisgah were approved and signed on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
The Board met as trustees for various drainage districts with all members present. Also present were Elizabeth Lenz, Drainage Clerk, Rick Shearer, Shearer Contractors, and Troy Groth, Sundquist Engineering.
McNeill Drainage District
On a motion by Smith, second by Utman, a corrected assessment of 50% was unanimously approved for the McNeill Drainage District.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following projects:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor poured the north side handrail posts last week and south side concrete hand rail posts on Monday.
PCC Paving on Panora from 155th Street to Monona County Line – Contractor is planning to start after Labor Day.
Douglas #1 Bridge Reconstruction on 170th East of Toledo – Crew completed driving the pier piling. The steel deck material is being removed and are getting materials in place to build the pier cap.
Engineer Struble discussed developments on the Missouri Valley Bypass project with Danny Zeimen of Iowa DOT. Mr. Zeimen is setting up another meeting to include the County, City, Union Pacific, Corp of Engineers and Iowa DOT to discuss options and costs associated with flood gates at the Union Pacific rail crossings thru the flood protection levee.
Road Closure
The Board approved a temporary road closure of 170th Street from Toledo Avenue to Tracey Avenue for bridge repair on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Salary Resolution
A salary resolution for FY21 for the non-union employees in the Secondary Roads Department was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
194th Street Willow Flume
A bid letting for the 194th Street Willow Flume was held as advertised. Three bids were received: Nelson & Rock, Midwest Mechanical, and ESB Clark Heavy Construction. Low bid was received from Nelson & Rock in the amount of $232,136. Motion to award the contract to Nelson & Rock and to authorize the Chairman to sign the contract was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Utility Permit
A utility permit application from Windstream to install a fiber optic line beginning on L-34 (Overton Ave) at the intersection with Hwy 30, running northeast in the State of Iowa ROW to the intersection of Hwy 30 and 250th St, running easterly on 250th St to approximately 3081 250th Street was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Approval is only given within the County’s ROW.
FEMA Updates
Troy Groth, Sundquist Engineering, met with the Board to discuss the current status on various drainage districts that have applied for FEMA funding. Mr. Groth presented a chart that showed what districts would require hearings, what districts would require bids, what districts would require quotes and what districts would be able to proceed without any of these requirements.
There are six districts that will require hearings. An engineering report needs to be on file and tentatively approved before the hearing date is set. Mr. Groth stated that he will have those engineering reports to the Board by July 9th.
Mr. Groth also stated that he will be applying for any IDNR permits that are required.
Mr. Groth will also begin the quote process for the districts that require one as soon as able. He will contact the drainage clerk to have the quotes put on the agenda when received. He will obtain quotes from at least 3 different contractors.
Claims
The Board stamped the special claims run for the end of FY20.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
