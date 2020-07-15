Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland
The Board of Supervisors, Walter Utman, John Straight, and Tony Smith, met as Trustees for various drainage districts. Also present were Susan Bonham, Auditor, Elizabeth Lenz, Drainage Clerk, and Tonia Copeland, Missouri Valley Times.
McNeill Drainage District
Present by phone were Tammy Bramley and Mike Collison, Monona County Supervisors and Lisa Jones, Drainage Clerk for Monona County.
A drainage outlet agreement between the McNeill and Onawa Drainage Districts was discussed. This is the same agreement that was approved separately by each board earlier but the district engineer required that the agreement be approved in a joint session. This agreement allows the McNeill Drainage District to assess the Onawa Drainage District for repairs and maintenance due to the fact that the Onawa Drainage District discharges into the open ditch of the McNeill Drainage District.
On a motion by Utman, second by Collison, unanimous approval was given.
Upper Soldier #1
A petition to close a gap in the dike in Section 14-81-44 was unanimously approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Petition and map showing location is on file in the Auditor’s office.
Drainage Assessments
The 2020 assessments were set as follows:
Crane Intercounty 63%
Motion by Smith, second by Utman, unanimous approval.
Little Sioux Intercounty 65%
Motion by Utman, second by Smith, unanimous approval
McNeill Main 14.75%
Motion by Smith, second by Utman, unanimous approval
McNeill Lateral 8 126.75%
Motion by Utman, second by Smith, unanimous approval.
District % Levied
Coe 29%
Ehlert 65%
Euclid 53%
Fisher 15%
Fitzgibbons 70%
Frazier 11%
Hannon 47%
Lateral A 11%
Meggers 54%
Mills 190%
North Noble Lake 210%
Orson Highway 37%
Roadifer Pumping 9%
Seig 714%
Thomas Sub 293%
Upper Soldier #1 104%
Whiting 100%
On a motion by Utman, second by Smith, the above assessments were unanimously approved
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $6,594.10 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
FY 21 Salary Resolution
A resolution approving the new salary for employees for FY21 was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Operating Transfers
The following transfers were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
General Basic to Secondary Roads in the amount of $161,000.
Rural Basic to Secondary Roads in the amount of $2,135,000.
General Basic to Capital Projects in the amount of $400,000. (cabins)
Outstanding Warrants
The Board approved canceling outstanding warrants over one year old on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board. Updated projects included:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor poured the handrail posts and is planning to pour the concrete open-rails. The approach pavement has been removed and has over-excavated to remove soft and wet subgrade in the approach, is backfilling with rock, and will be paving the new reinforced and non-reinforced bridge approach sections soon.
K-45 HMA Paving from Modale to Mondamin – The laser profilometer testing for smoothness and found that it meets the requirements without penalty. Engineer Struble discussed the smoothness with the technician and he said the joints always reflect thru a single lift and that you will always feel the joints a bit. Engineer Struble reviewed the test results and can see that the rough areas are isolated in certain areas and those areas are exactly at the patched broken up areas.
Panora Grading from Willow Creek to Monona County Line – The bid letting was held on Tuesday, June 16th in Ames. The low bidder was Leroy & Sons, Inc in the amount of $2,988,865.68. The Board awarded the bid to Leroy & Sons, Inc on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Project FM-CO43(85)—55-43.
Douglas #1 Bridge Reconstruction on 170th East of Toledo – Crews are driving piling.
Trucks continue to spot rock and stockpiling this week. The retriever is running on paved roads. IDOT has put out traffic counting tubes across roads in the County this week.
Zoning Public Hearings
Chairman Straight opened the zoning public hearings as advertised. Zoning Administrator Matt Pitt reviewed the following zoning requests:
1. A rezoning request from Deneen Healey on approximately three acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential on property described as part of the NW NE of Section 24-81-42.
2. A rezoning request from Jane Grady on approximately five and one-half acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential on property described as part of the NW NW of Section 27-81-41.
3. A rezoning request from David Dirksen on approximately nine acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential on property described as part of the SW SW of Section 5-81-43.
4. A rezoning request and minor subdivision from Rene Taggart on approximately four acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential on property described as Lots 1 & 2 of Taggart Subdivision located in the SE NE of Section 11-80-44.
No comments from the public were heard or received. Motion to close the public hearings was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Motion to approve the minor subdivision was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Motion to approve the rezoning requests as presented was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Claims
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 7-15-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.