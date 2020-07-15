Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland, Shelia Phillips, Lorie Thompson, Brenda Loftus
Solutions Contract
IT Administrator Kris Pauley presented a five-year locked-in price agreement with Solutions for software maintenance. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Post-Election Audit
Auditor Bonham reviewed the post-election audit results with the Board. The Logan precinct was selected for this audit. The ballots were hand counted and the results matched the tally list on election night.
Bank Reconciliation
Treasurer Phillips presented the May bank reconciliations to the Board. The Board reviewed and was in agreement with the amounts as presented.
Rural Transit Agreement
The annual Rural Transit System Joint Participation Agreement with Southwest Iowa Planning Council was presented to the Board. Contribution by the County shall remain the same at $6,000 per year. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
New Vehicles
Public Health Administrator Brad Brake discussed with the Board that he plans to purchase two new vehicles for the public health nurses and one new vehicle for the homemaker agency. There is sufficient funds in the budget to cover the cost in fy20.
Coronavirus
The Board discussed the increase in positive COVID-19 cases with the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Assessor and Public Health Administrator. All agreed that county facilities should remain in the soft opening until July 2nd. Doors shall remain locked and the public can make appointments with specific offices for needed services.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board to update them on the following projects:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – The concrete used on the deck pour last week passed the 7-day strength tests and no cracking has appeared. The contractor removed the existing pavement this week and is planning to pour the concrete open-rails next week. The subcontractor will pave the new reinforced and non-reinforced bridge approach sections.
K-45 HMA Paving from Modale to Mondamin – The contractor finished laying asphalt. They will complete the shouldering and pavement marking by Friday.
Douglas #1 Bridge Reconstruction on 170th East of Toledo – County crew began building crane pads near the proposed new pier location to work from while driving piling and installing the new pier cap and delivering more materials.
Crews ground pavement heaves on Overton Ave and on 335th Street. On Wednesday, crews were busy cleaning up trees that blew down or partially down during the strong windstorm. Trucks are hauling rubble from Easton Trail bridge project to the Harrison yard and spot rocking this week. Mowing continues in territories #1 and #6.
The Board approved the revised resolution to vacate a portion of Troy Trail due to a typo. Motion by Smith to approve, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 7-15-20
