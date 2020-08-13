Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland
FEMA Hearings
The Board met as Trustees for various drainage districts. Also present were Elizabeth Lenz, Drainage Clerk and Troy Groth, Drainage Engineer.
Troy Groth presented the board with engineering reports for the FEMA repairs in the Soldier Valley, Seig, Thomas, Upper Soldier #1, and North Noble Lake Drainage Districts.
Mr. Groth explained that per Iowa Code the trustees need to give tentative approval to the engineering reports and set hearing dates. Hearings are required for all projects that are $50,000.00 or above. FEMA requires that Iowa code be followed.
Mr. Groth informed the Board that he will be looking into the FEMA estimate for the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District because he feels they have estimated the repair cost too low. He also stated that even though he filed an engineering report for North Noble Lake Drainage District, it will not require a hearing because the repairs will not meet the $50,000.00 threshold.
On a motion by Utman, second by Smith, the FEMA hearings were set as follows with unanimous approval:
Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District - August 20, 2020 9:00 A.M.
Soldier Valley Drainage District - August 20, 2020 9:15 A.M.
Seig Drainage District - August 20, 2020 9:30 A.M.
Thomas Drainage District - August 20, 2020 9:45 A.M.
Bank Reconciliation
Treasurer Shelia Phillips presented the June monthly bank reconciliations to the Board.
Roofing Solutions
The Board reviewed the request from Roofing Solutions to change the pricing on the roof inspection from the original 2017 agreement. The Board instructed Auditor Bonham to have the County Attorney contact Roofing Solutions that the original agreement needs to be honored.
231st Street Project
Paul and Tracey Kelley met with the Board to voice their concerns about the 231st Street project. The Kelley’s felt there was no need to upgrade the road and that they would like to see it vacated. The Board will discuss the matter with County Engineer Struble. A petition to vacate the road could be obtained from the Engineer’s office and would need to be signed by all landowners adjoining the proposed road vacation and then be submitted back to the Engineer’s office for further processing.
Engineer
County Engineer did not attend the Board meeting today.
The Board approved two farm to market vouchers for Sundquist Engineering.
1. For design work on the L16 grading project from Willow Creek to the Monona County line in the amount of $1,044.
2. For design work on the L16 paving project from 155th Street to Willow Creek in the amount of $75.
Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Claims
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
MVTN 7-22-20
