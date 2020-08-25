Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Attendance: Susan Bonham, Shelia Phillips, and Jacob Snyder
Coronavirus Update
The Board reviewed the public health’s coronavirus numbers for Harrison County and it showed that there were 37 additional cases of the virus in the last month. With the numbers still climbing, Utman made the motion to continue with the soft opening (doors remain locked and by appointment only) until August 27th, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $3,390.98 was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Loess Hills Missouri River Region
On a motion by Utman, second by Smith, the $12,000 contribution for FY21 was approved. Unanimous approval.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board. Updated projects included:
PCC Paving on Panora from 155th Street to Monona County Line 2.17 miles – Project is scheduled to start after Labor Day. Residents and property owners, as well as Woodbine school and Woodbine and Soldier/Moorhead post offices have been advised of the construction schedule.
Panora Grading from Willow Creek to Monona County Line – On Wednesday, a pre-construction conference was held with Leroy and Sons, Gus Construction, IDOT, and REC. The contractor will begin work at the county line and work south. Contractor doesn’t expect to reach 120th Street before winter. The large box culvert construction will begin in mid-September.
Willow Creek Flume NRCS-funded Rip-Rap Repairs at 194th Street – Contractor has completed the project and moved out.
Douglas #1 Bridge Reconstruction on 170th East of Toledo – County crew has completed the project.
Ditch cleaning is being completed on Toledo Avenue and York Road. Crews are also using the skid loader to clean the cutters on the cement bridges around the county. Brush and mowing continues in territories 10 & 11.
A resolution to close Panora Avenue to thru traffic during the grading construction project was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
A farm to market voucher for JEO Consulting Group in the amount of $130 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
A utility permit application for Harrison County REC to replace an existing 7200 volt single phase overhead power line beginning on 330th Street at Reading Trail and continuing west on 330th to Quimby Avenue and then north on Quimby to 335th Street and then west along 335th Street to Overton Avenue was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
A utility permit application for Windstream to install a new 2 pair copper cable by boring at 3491 York Road was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Coulthard Levee
The Board convened as trustees for the Coulthard Levee with John Straight, Tony Smith, Walter Utman, Drainage Attorney Jennifer Mumm, and County Auditor Susan Bonham.
The Board reviewed an email received from Drainage Engineer Jon Rosengren regarding three options for tree clearing. After discussion, Option 3 “Do not acquire the additional 20 feet, but clear the trees under code section 468.139 which allows removal of nuisance trees off easement for the purpose of protecting district facilities” was the best option.
Attorney Mumm will also send an email to Tom Cox at the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge indicating that the district will be installing their own locks by cutting a link in the chain on the gate for access onto our existing easement.
Motorola Presentation
Brian Flynn with Motorola Solutions gave a presentation on upgrading the radios for 911 purposes. Also in attendance: Bob Stephany, Tim Collison, Scott Nelson, Larry Oliver, Brian Rife, Caleb Wohlers, Dustin Moores, Lori Cohrs, and Clark Smith.
Proposal includes access not only for 911, but schools, cities, secondary roads, and county conservation could be other users of the radios. Proposal includes:
4 site 3-channel TDMA 700 MHz ASR P25 locations.
Use existing tower in the County and towers in Missouri Valley, Pisgah and Woodbine.
Microwave backhaul equipment at all 4 sites and dispatch.
4 site single channel VHF paging simulcast system.
Subscriber radios for Fire, EMS and schools.
80 mobiles/128 portable/10 base stations.
Projected cost: $5,475,839.83. Project could be approved by the Board of Supervisors and repayment through the Debt Service Levy.
No action by the Board. The Board will discuss it again at next week’s meeting.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 8-19-20
