Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Shelia Phillips
Landfill
Tyler Hinkel, Acting Landfill Manager, presented bank CDs that are used for the County’s yearly financial assurance mechanism. Board reviewed CDs.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $2,876.65 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Conservation
The renewal of the Harrison County Conservation’s native wine permit was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Property Tax Suspension
A property tax suspension on parcel #620002506400000 was requested. Property owner meets the requirements. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Pisgah Bridge
Steven Struble, County Engineer, met with the Board. County Attorney Jennifer Mumm, Pisgah Mayor Ron Woodward, and Pisgah City Attorney Clint Fichter were also in attendance.
Discussion on the Easton Trail bridge and the 2006 28E agreement that diverted Pisgah’s road use tax fund to the county to pay on the 2003 loan agreement. The Board approved a resolution to terminate the 2006 28E agreement on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. City of Pisgah will also need to approve a similar worded resolution to terminate the 2006 28E agreement.
The Board will consider terminating the 2003 loan agreement with the City of Pisgah at the August 13th board meeting.
231st St between Hwy 30 and Parker Trail
Tracey Kelley met with the Board and Engineer Struble to discuss the 231st St project. Mrs. Kelley has petitions to vacate a portion of 231st St out to the adjoining landowners and requested the Board and Engineer not to proceed with this project for awhile. Engineer Struble would still like to upgrade 231st to a level A as he feels it is a necessary road. The Board has some doubts on the upgrade and would need additional information. Engineer Struble said he would kill the project for now, but is not in favor of closing the road.
Treasurer Month-end/Year-end
Treasurer Phillips reviewed the situation with month-end/year-end with Engineer Struble as the Treasurer’s office was unable to accept property tax collections until July 8th. The Auditor’s office was not balancing with the Engineer’s accounts and needed month-end steps completed by the Engineer’s office before proceeding on to year-end. Engineer Struble would make sure emails were rerouted when an employee was gone and time-sensitive tasks would be performed by backup personnel.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to Nelson & Rock Contracting in the amount of $178,374.76 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Payment was for progress work on the NRCS 194th Street Flume on Willow Creek.
Utility Permit Application
A utility permit application for Windstream Communications to plow 4500’ of 12 pair copper cable along 325th Street from Overton Avenue to 2789 325th Street was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Zoning Public Hearings
Chairman Straight opened the zoning public hearings as advertised. Zoning Administrator Matt Pitt reviewed the following requests:
1. A rezoning of request from Jacqueline Dollen on approximately 3 acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Rural Residential on property located in part of the SW SW of Section 27-78-41.
2. A rezoning request from Larry Warner on approximately 3 acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Rural Residential on property located in part of the SW SW of Section 25-78-43.
No comments from the public were heard or received. Motion to close the public hearings was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Motion to approve the two zoning requests as presented was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
MVTN 7-29-20
