Safety/Staff Meeting
The quarterly safety/staff meeting was held with the following individuals in attendance: John Straight, Walter Utman, Tony Smith, Susan Bonham, Matt Pitt, Lorie Thompson, Brittany Freet, Kristi Rife, Larry Oliver, Jeremy Butrick, Byron Vennink, and Mark Warner.
Mr. Warner reviewed the creation of this committee and why it is so important. The County’s mod rate is currently at .94 and should drop slightly next fiscal year. The work comp claims for FY19 were less than $1,000 which is fantastic.
Mr. Vennink (conservation) reviewed their safety program and procedures with the group.
Discussion took place on winter safety, certificates of liability, and work comp coverage.
Next meeting will be on April 16th.
Regular Board Meeting
Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Uman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Tonia Copeland and Jacob Snyder
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board. Project updates included:
Boyer #2 Brtidge on Easton Trail – Contractor drove 180 liner feet of piling this week for the east pier and worked on excavation for the east abutment.
St John #3 Bridge on 280th St NW of Missouri Valley over Allen Creek – Contractor drove 40’ of piling for the west abutment and poured concrete for the west abutment.
Cass #13 Bridge on 270th Street east of Toledo Avenue – Contractor finished the east abutment and pier and are moving the crane to the west side of the bridge.
260th Street Structural Plate Culvert on Old Soldier Drainage Ditch – Mr. Struble completed negotiations with Murphy Construction for the construction and installation of the 20’ diameter x 70’ structural plate culvert for a price of $91,600.
Trucks have been spot rocking and stockpiling rock this week. Crews worked on patching K-45 between Modale and Mondamin, 194th Street and Morgan Avenue.
The Board approved utility permit applications for Windstream to install
1. Underground innerduct and fiber from near Redwood Avenue on 250th then west along 250th Street.
2. Underground fiber and bore from Overton Avenue/Hwy 30 easterly to 250th Street and thence east along 250th Street.
3. Underground fiber and bore from Overton/296th Street easterly along 296th to Quintin Trail.
Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
The Board approved farm to market vouchers for right of way parcels purchased on the Panora Avenue grading project:
1. Curtis/Lynette Lee, Lee Family Trust, for 1.13 acres in the amount of $5,988.04.
2. Richard Allen Stolley for .66 acres in the amount of $3,097.07.
3. Bradley/Mary Dollie Ann Bothwell for 3.09 acres in the amount of $16,698.57.
4. Ronald/Sharon Lee for 3.15 acres in the amount of $16,785.08.
Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
The Board approved farm to market vouchers for Sundquist Engineering for:
1. Project N FM-C043(85)—55-43 for preparation of right of way plats and negotiations on the grading and drainage project from Willow Creek to the Monona County line in the amount of $2,980.25.
2. Project No STBG-SWAP-C043(54)—FG-43 for work on paving plans and specifications on the PCC paving project from 155th Street to Willow Creek in the amount of $545.25.
Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
The Board approved right of way contracts for the Panora grading project for Richard Allen Stolley and Bradley/Mary Dollie Ann Bothwell on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking
Christin Leusink with the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking met with the Board and requested the Board proclaim January as Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Proclamation
Whereas, the United States was founded upon the principle that all people are created with the inalienable right to freedom, and added the 13th amendment to the Constitution making slavery illegal;
Whereas slavery within the United States today is most often found in the form of forced labor and sex trafficking, which weakens our social fabric, increases violence and organized crime, and debases our humanity;
Whereas this problem is found even within our community;
Whereas every business, community organization, faith community, family and individual can make a difference by choosing products that are not made by forced labor; by working to protect our young people from sexual exploitation; by addressing the problems of internet sex trafficking and pornography; and by becoming more aware of the problem and possible solutions.
Bank Reconciliation
Treasurer Property Tax Deputy Nancy Cox presented the bank reconciliations for December to the Board. The Board agreed with the reconciliations.
Assistant County Attorney Appointments
The Board appointed Marcus Gross and Blake Miller as assistant county attorneys on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Claims
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
John Straight, Chairman
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
