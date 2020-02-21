The Board of Supervisors met as part of the Assessor’s Conference Board.
Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. with the following members present: Board of Supervisor members Tony Smith and Walter Utman; City Mayors of Jason Knickman, Marguerite Rains, Laura Hartman, Clint McDonald and Shawn Kelley; and School Board Directors of Dan Cohrs, Jennifer Thomas, and Martin Murdock. Other attendees included Brenda Loftus, Joanna Barnard, Leigh Meeker, Susan Bonham and Jacob Snyder.
Motion to approve the agenda was made by Thomas, second by Hartman. Unanimous approval.
Motion to approve the previous minutes with a change in the date of February, 2019 was made by Utman, second by Cohrs. Unanimous approval.
The open meetings/records handbooks were distributed electronically to conference board as well as the conference board guidelines.
Assessor Loftus gave the office report of activities and review of the reappraisal project.
Motion to approve the addition of the Medical Examinations 2.4 to the employee handbook was approved by Kelly, second by Cohrs. Unanimous approval. The additional language reads:
All new employees, prior to beginning work, shall be required to successfully complete a functional capacity exam paid for by the County. The functional capacity exams will be performed at the Horizon Rehabilitation Center in Logan, Iowa.
Straight commented that another policy would be passed by the Board of Supervisors on Thursday regarding hours of work. Discussion occurred about comp time and comp time in other departments. It was requested that comp time be on the agenda for the next meeting.
Board of Review members Marilyn Boustead and Rollie Roberts have submitted their resignations. Motion to accept the resignations was made by Utman, second by Knickman. Unanimous approval. Motion by Smith, second by Thomas to send thank you notes to these individuals. Unanimous approval.
The Conference Board members discussed possible replacements to the Board of Review. Motion by Kelly, second by Murdock to table action until next meeting. Unanimous approval.
The Board of Review per diem was reviewed. Current per diem is at $70 per member and $75 for chairman. Motion by Knickman, second by Thomas to raise the per diem to $100 per member and $110 for chairman. Unanimous approval.
The Assessor’s FY21 budget was reviewed. The Assessor’s proposed salary was discussed. The budget showed the Assessor’s proposed salary at $70,000; a 13.5% increase. Utman made the motion for the assessor to receive the same percentage increase as the other non-union employees, second by Cohrs. Roll call vote: Supervisors: Straight – aye, Utman – aye, Smith – aye; Mayors: Rains – nay, Knickman – nay, Hartman – nay, McDonald – nay, Kelly – aye; School Boards: Cohrs – aye, Thomas – nay, Murdock – nay. Motion failed.
Knickman moved to approve the assessor receive 2% above the percentage given to the rest of the county employees. Motion died for lack of second.
Kelly made the motion for a salary increase of 4%, second by Murdock. Roll call vote: Supervisors: Straight – nay, Utman – nay, Smith – nay; Mayors: Rains – aye, Knickman – aye, Hartman – aye, McDonald – aye, Kelly – aye; School Boards: Cohrs – nay, Thomas – nay, Murdock – aye. Motion failed.
McDonald made the motion to table the salary increase until the next meeting, second by Smith. Roll call vote: Supervisors: Straight – nay, Utman – nay, Smith – nay; Mayors: Rains – nay, Knickman – nay, Hartman – nay, McDonald – nay, Kelly – nay; School Boards: Cohrs – nay, Thomas – nay, Murdock – nay. Unanimous approval for denial of the motion.
Thomas made the motion for a 3% salary increase, second by Kelly. Roll call vote: Supervisors: Straight – aye, Utman – aye, Smith – aye; Mayors: Rains – aye, Knickman – nay, Hartman – aye, McDonald – nay, Kelly – aye; School Boards: Cohrs – aye, Thomas – aye, Murdock – aye. Motion passed.
Motion to approve the FY21 proposed budget for publication with the updated salary increases was made by McDonald, second by Knickman. Unanimous roll call vote.
Motion by Smith, second by McDonald to set the FY21 budget public hearing for Wednesday, February 19th at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors’ room at the Courthouse. Unanimous roll call vote.
Motion to adjourn by Smith, second by McDonald. Unanimous approval.
Official minutes are filed with the county assessor.
John Straight, Chairman
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 2-19-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.