Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Other attendees: Susan Bonham and Tonia Copeland
Construction Evaluation Resolution
The Board approved the annual Construction Evaluation Resolution (aka Master Matrix) on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Construction Evaluation Resolution
WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 459.304(3) sets out the procedure if a board of supervisors wishes to adopt a “construction evaluation resolution” relating to the construction of a confinement feeding operation structure; and
WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution can submit to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) an adopted recommendation to approve or disapprove a construction permit application regarding a proposed confinement feeding operation structure; and
WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution and submitted an adopted recommendation may contest the DNR’s decision regarding a specific application; and
WHEREAS, by adopting a construction evaluation resolution the board of supervisors agrees to evaluate every construction permit application for a proposed confinement feeding operation structure received by the board of supervisors between February 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021 and submit an adopted recommendation regarding that application to the DNR; and
WHEREAS, the board of supervisors must conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application using the master matrix created in Iowa Code section 459.305, but the board’s recommendation to the DNR may be based on the final score on the master matrix or may be based on reasons other than the final score on the master matrix;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF HARRISON COUNTY that the Board of Supervisors hereby adopts this construction evaluation resolution pursuant to Iowa Code section 459.304(3).
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $4,623.68 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Tax Sale Certificate
Treasurer Shelia Phillips discussed a possible agreement on a tax sale certificate that would involve waiving the penalty, paying off the certificate in 12 months, and submitting monthly payments toward future property taxes. The Board agreed on a motion by Utman, second by Smith for Treasurer Phillips to prepare the agreement for the Chairman’s signature. Unanimous approval.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board to update them on the following projects.
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor poured the concrete for the east pier footing on Monday and are now working on erecting formwork for the east pier column.
St John #3 Bridge on 280th St NW of Missouri Valley over Allen Creek – Contractor has completed the coffer dam for the east pier and is preparing the footing excavation for driving the east pier piling.
Cass #13 Bridge on 270th Street East of Toledo Avenue – Contractor expects to have all welding fabrication completed by Friday and plans to install reinforcing anchors and pour the concrete in the deck holes next week.
260th Street Structural Plate Culvert on Old Soldier Drainage Ditch – Contractor has installed the sheet piling across the north channel and is digging the bypass channel to the west side of the project.
All trucks and blades went out plowing snow and sanding this morning. Afterwards, they will haul D stone from Crescent. Ft Calhoun has no D stone available at this time. The motorgraders have been out every day scratching the road surfaces to expose the aggregate with picks and moldboards.
Engineer’s staff prepared a petition for two landowners on Gage Lane requesting an adjustment to the segment of Level C road. A resolution will be prepared and presented to the Board when the two parties are in agreement.
FY21 Budget
The Board worked on the FY21 budget with Auditor Bonham.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
John Straight, Chairman
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 2-12-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.