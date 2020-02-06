Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. Motion to approve the agenda was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Motion to approve previous minutes was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Rural Burning
Pat Cogdill met with the Board to request permission to haul two buildings from Dunlap (310 N 6th St and 604-1/2 Clinton) and a fertilizer building from Dow City to his brother, Sam Cogdill’s farm to burn instead of hauling to the landfill. Landfill Manager Dan Barry was also present. The County’s ordinance bans this type of burn in the rural areas. After much discussion, Smith made the motion to allow the burning of the two buildings from Dunlap. This motion died for a lack of a second. No permission was given to
Mr. Cogdill to burn the buildings in the rural area.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $4,848.40 was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Melody Oaks Petition
Fred Blom presented a petition for a road assessment district for Melody Oaks that has the needed signatures to proceed with the project. However, the petition included old wording and not the updated version so it was requested that Mr. Blom gather the signatures again on the correctly worded petition.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board and updated them on the following projects:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor has driven 720 liner feet to east pier piling and worked on excavation for the east abutment.
Panora Grading Project – Willow Creek to Monona County Line – The project has been delayed until the June 2020 letting.
St John #3 Bride on 280th Street NW of Missouri Valley over Allen Creek – Contractor moved their crane to the east side of the bridge and brought in an additional crane for the west side to reassemble both and to build a coffer dam when building the east pier.
Cass #13 Bridge on 270th Street east of Toledo Avenue – Contractor has moved and reassembled the crane on the west side of the bridge and has driven 8 steel piles for the west pier and welded on additional 30’ to the middle four piles.
260th Street Structural Plate Culvert on Old Soldier Drainage Ditch – Contractor has moved in a crane and excavator to begin construction and installation of the 20’ diameter x 70’ structural plate culvert. County crews delivered the structural plate pile materials to the project and has loaded the sheet piling which they will deliver tomorrow.
Trucks were all called in early on Wednesday due to icy roads. The blades have been out scratching slick spots and shaded areas on the rock roads. Trucks continue to stockpile D-stone at the sheds.
A utility permit application for Windstream to place inner-duct for fiber from Valley View Cemetery, south to F-58 and then east along F-58 to Persia was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Zoning Public Hearings
Chairman Straight opened the public hearings for the following zoning requests:
1. A request from Barb Staben for rezoning from A-1 to R-1 on approximately 6 acres described as Parcel C of the SE SW of Section 30-78-43.
2. A request from Doug Murray for rezoing from A-1 to R-1 on approximately 3 acres located in the SE SW of Section 34-78-44.
3. A request from Jake Schaben on rezoning from A-1 to R-1 on approximately 5 acres located in the NW SW of Section 12-81-41.
Zoning Administrator Matt Pitt reviewed each request.
Motion to close the public hearings was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Motion to approve all three zoning requests was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
The rest of the day the Board reviewed FY21 budgets with Planning/Zoning/Sanitation, Elections, Conservation, and GIS.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
John Straight, Chairman
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 2-5-20
