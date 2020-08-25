Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham and Tonia Copeland (by phone)
Courthouse Roof
McKinnis change order #4 requests an additional $28,827 to furnish and install 1.5” nailbase over the area to receive new DaVinci tiles. Nailbase will be mechanically attached using Firestone Hailguard Fasteners. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Credit Card
A county-issued credit card for Sheriff Deputy Logan Lieber was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Coulthard Drainage District
The Board acting as trustees for the Coulthard Levee with John Straight, Tony Smith, Walter Utman, and County Auditor Susan Bonham in attendance and County Attorney Jennifer Mumm by telephone.
Attorney Mumm referenced a 7/31/2020 email she had received from Tom Cox (Project Leader for the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge) indicating that he must be notified on the purpose and reason for ingress and the time whenever the District accessed the District-owned easement. Mr. Cox also indicated many instances of trespass along these right of ways in the past for reasons other than maintenance, inspection or repairs.
Attorney Mumm will respond thru email to Mr. Cox that there is no requirement the District must notify him when accessing the easement and also ask Mr. Cox which contractors or trustees have been illegally trespassing on the easement.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following project:
Panora Grading from Willow Creek to Monona County Line – Contractor has begun to move in equipment at the north end of the project. Sundquist Engineering’s survey crew began setting right-of-way stakes in the north half of the project and around the creek area.
Ditch cleaning is being done on York Road, 160th and Toledo, and Sultan Avenue. A backwall on a bridge on 326th Street was repaired. Shouldering on 194th St took place.
Tree shredding on L-20 is receiving several compliments.
A resolution to temporarily close a portion of 325th Street from Overton Avenue to Quimby Avenue for a culvert replacement was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Closure is expected to begin August 3rd and last for approximately 60 days.
911 Radio Upgrade
The Board met with Larry Oliver, Tim Collison, and Bob Stephany regarding last week’s Motorola’s presentation on the proposed 911 radio upgrade. After discussion, the Board noted that this is a worthy project, but with an estimated cost around $5.5 million, the Board asked the group to find other funding sources to help bring the cost down. Next meeting will be on August 27th at 10:30 a.m.
Claims
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval. Auditor Bonham asked if the claim to Quadient, Inc. in the amount of $4,100 could be paid today. The Board agreed with the request.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 8-19-20
