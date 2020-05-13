Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with member Walter Utman in attendance. Tony Smith was absent. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Straight. Motion carried.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland, Jacob Snyder
Food Pantries
Motion by Utman, second by Straight to contribute $200 each to the food pantries located in Dunlap, Logan, Missouri Valley, Woodbine and Mondamin. Motion carried.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $8,728.65 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Straight. Motion carried.
Infectious Disease Action Plan
Motion by Utman, second by Straight to approve the County’s Infectious Disease Action Plans for all employees except the Health Care Providers and Emergency Responders and a separate Infectious Disease Action Plan for Health Care Providers and
Emergency Responder. Motion carried.
Tele-work Policy
Motion by Utman, second by Straight to approve the Tele-work Policy. Motion carried.
Jeremy Butrick and Brenda Loftus entered the meeting with questions about the newly approved Infectious Disease Action Plan and Tele-work Policy. Items will be emailed to all department heads.
Secondary Roads 5-year construction Program
The Board reviewed the Secondary Roads 5-year construction program for FY21. Utman motion to approve without the proposed new county shed in the program, second by Straight. Motion carried.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the county projects:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor removed the top 20’ or so of concrete on the west pier. It was found that their form leaned from that point up toward the west. They will rebuild that portion of the stem and the pier cap.
Panora Grading Project – Willow Creek to Monona County Line – Mr. Struble worked with the new regulatory compliance officer at the Corps of Engineers to get approval for our wetland mitigation arrangement and purchase. The Corp needed a statement from the Wetland Mitigation Bank that credits were available and that the county had committed to purchase them prior to giving final clearance for our June 16th letting in Ames.
St. John #3 Bridge on 280th St NW of Missouri Valley over Allen Creek -- Final payment to the contractor will be made this week.
The trucks have been busy rocking in various locations around the County. The blades have all been out working on rock and dirt roads to keep ahead of the heavy farm traffic doing spring work.
Board approved a payment from the county’s Farm to Market account for Sundquist Engineering in the amount of $8,335 for design work completed on the L16 Panora grading project from Willow Creek to the Monona County line on a motion by Utman, second by Straight. Motion carried.
A utility permit application for NIPCO to construct a 69kV electric transmission line from the Woodbine substation on Easton Trail; westerly along Easton Trail, 175th Street, 173rd Trail, Newkirk Avenue, and terminating on Easton Trail at Nash Trail was approved on motion by Utman, second by Straight. Motion carried.
Claims
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Utman, second by Straight. Motion carried.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
HARRISON COUNTY CLAIM LISTING – APRIL 2020
A+ United Radiator Repair; Outside Repair Service 145.00
Ability Network; Contracted Service Hours 2435.66
Able Locksmiths; Equipment Repair & Main 230.00
ADP; Service Contracts ....44.24
Agriland FS; 3893.32
Ahlers & Cooney PC; Conference Board 624.00
AlphaGraphics of North Liberty; Office Equipment &
Furnit 380.12
Lacey J Ardery; Employee Group Ins 166.66
AT&T; 150.41
Atco International; Lubricants 380.00
Barco; Motor Vehicle Repair 198.47
Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 502.86
Ben Berka; Park Land Development 848.00
Connie Betts; Telephone 25.00
Bi-State Motor Parts; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 183.42
Bill’s Water Conditioning; 315.05
Blum Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 1608.00
Bomgaars Supply; Parts 79.98
Bomgaars Supply; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 15.99
Boyer View Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 28643.26
Bradley Brake; Dues & Memberships 229.93
Bradley Brake; Office Equipment & Furnit 84.62
Business Cleaning Solutions; 2700.00
Jenn Buyert; Extra Help Salaries 1632.00
C & H Hauling; 245.00
Capital One; Miscellaneous 185.00
Carpenter Paper Company; Custodial Supplies 225.70
CenturyLink; 611.09
Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Building Maintenance 740.00
CHI Health; Safety Items 45.00
Christian Home Assoc; Sheltered Care 147.48
Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage 119.37
City of Logan; 521.68
City of Missouri Valley; 317.05
Clark Pest & Termite Control; 100.00
Amanda Cleaver; Health Supplies & Equipme 13.90
Chad Cleveland; Park Land Development 604.00
Computer Concepts of Iowa; Data Processing Services 335.00
Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage 12.65
Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing 922.46
Country Hardware and Supply; 342.85
Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Kathy M Dirks; Employee Mileage & Subs 414.55
Kathy M Dirks; Recreational Supplies 9.62
Dixon Construction Co; Cover Aggregate & Sand 9252.00
Dultmeier Sales; Parts 59.36
Dunlap Community Food Pantry; 200.00
Dunlap Lumber and Home Supply; Building Improvements 1288.63
Dunlap Reporter; Subscriptions 34.00
Eby Drug; 20.75
Eco Water Systems; 132.00
Kendall Evans; Park Land Development 754.00
Farm Service; Fuel & Oil 15611.14
Farm Service; Retirement Medical Benefi 753.10
Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions 168.30
Larry Faylor; Abandon Well Exp & Water 425.00
Fazzi Assoc; Service Contracts 125.00
Flinn Paving; Asphalt & Asphalt Product 2103.67
Foodland; Food & Provisions 50.00
Foodland; Miscellaneous 100.00
Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent) 205.00
G & R Nifty Lawns; 890.95
Galls; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 152.96
Ganz USA; Sales Items 816.30
General Fire & Safety; Safety & Protection Suppl 220.00
Gochenour Brothers Farms; Cover Aggregate & Sand 43963.47
Graham Tire Sioux City; 309.08
Graves Construction; Flood & Erosion Constr 17967.91
Hall Welding; 1203.47
Dennis Hall; Custodial 480.00
Harrison County Development; Harrison Co Improvement 12500.00
Harrison County EMA; Machinery & Equipment 17500.00
Harrison County Fair Board; Dues & Memberships 200.00
Harrison County Food Pantry; Miscellaneous 200.00
Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships 13433.00
Harrison County REC; 2866.38
Harrison County Secondary Road; Fuel & Oil 405.00
Harrison County Secondary Road; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 50.00
Harrison County Secondary Road; Tires & Tubes 150.00
Hawkeye Truck Equipment; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 309.05
HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo; Computer Updates 4550.38
Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries 2376.09
Heavy Metal Renaissance; Campground 3000.00
HGM Assoc; Engineering Services 9006.72
HGM Assoc; Flood & Erosion Constr 16299.43
Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Hoffman Insurance Agency; Miscellaneous 76.00
Horizon Rehabilitation Centers; Continuing Education 120.00
Harmony Howard; Park Land Development 284.00
Huff Tire; 325.36
Husker Chem; Roads 416.00
ICCS; Dues & Memberships 2000.00
ICIT; Educational & Training 50.00
InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service 752.25
ICAP; Real Property Insurance 6855.71
Iowa Dept of Inspections; Dues & Memberships 150.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy; Continuing Education 750.00
Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Material 719.62
Iowa St Medical Examiner; 8188.00
Iowa Workforce Development; Officers Salaries 9244.00
ISACA; Dues & Memberships 225.00
Bette Jensen; Custodial Services 73.75
Roger Jenson; Abandon Well Exp & Water 500.00
John Deere Financial; Oil & Air Filters 421.08
John Deere Financial; Parts 59.27
Lawrence Johnson; Park Land Development 444.00
Randy L Jones; Office Supplies 136.00
Karl Chevrolet; Motor Vehicle 31787.10
William Klein; Abandon Well Exp & Water 403.57
Lawson Products; Engineering Services 477.90
Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Brenda C Loftus; Mileage 26.00
Brenda C Loftus; Office & Data Processing 1813.65
Logan Auto Supply; 402.27
Logan Super Foods; Custodial 7.00
Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Awards 73.54
Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions 1233.88
Logan Super Foods; Office Supplies 6.56
Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Mail Services; DOT Renewal Notices 1324.97
Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand 87589.29
Matheson Tri-Gas; Shop Equipment 1260.11
Matthew’s House Food Pantry; Miscellaneous 200.00
Mitchell S McCartney; Service Contracts 400.00
Medline Industries; Health Supplies & Equip 506.37
Meeker Well; 15801.85
Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Menards; Building Improvements 707.35
Microfilm Imaging Systems; Service Contracts 50.00
Mid Country Machinery; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 230.83
MidAmerican Energy Company; 5014.55
Miller Fuel & Oil; 11652.15
Monahan Plumbing; Equipment Repair & Mainte 87.44
Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent) 1000.00
Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries 5126.45
Mumm Law Firm; Dues & Memberships 487.00
Mumm Law Firm; Educational & Training 126.77
Mumm Law Firm; Legal & Court-Related 192.81
Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies 141.42
Mumm Law Firm; Postage 55.00
Mumm Law Firm; Transcripts 53.50
Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments 473.14
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Josh Murray; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Josh Murray; Mileage 30.25
Nelson Farm Supply; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 345.54
Jack Nelson; Extra Help Salaries 192.00
Scott S Nelson; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Scott S Nelson; Employee Mileage & Subs 35.00
Nuts & Bolts; Engineering Services 631.81
O’Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Mainte 337.34
Office Depot; 377.01
Office Stop; 4884.50
Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Owens King Company; Service Contracts 442.65
Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Megan L Pauley; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Maggie L Peasley; Employee Mileage 19.55
Perfection Press Inc; Printing, Binding Serv 1440.27
Jack Peterson; Rent Payments 150.00
Thad M Pothast; Telephone 10.00
Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 4514.50
Radar Road Tec; Safety Items 715.00
RDO Truck Center; Engineering Services 86.16
RDO Truck Center; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 921.63
RDO Truck Center; Oil & Air Filters 555.88
Regional Water; 53.00
Ricoh USA; Office & Data Processing 592.64
Jennifer Riggs; Park Land Development 284.00
Ron Dowler Tinting; Building Repair & Mainten 70.00
Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes 316.24
Sam’s Club; Food & Provisions 417.18
Sanofi Pasteur; Health Supplies & Equip 112.40
Seeley Service; Employee Mileage & Subs 1501.90
Lori L Seyler; Office Supplies 49.72
Shred-It USA; Office Equipment & Furnit 80.79
Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services 73.75
SilverStone Group; Employee Group Ins 7959.00
Sioux City Foundry Company; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 62.04
Sioux City Truck Sales; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 36.19
Sioux City Truck Sales; Oil & Air Filters 185.22
Sioux City Truck Sales; Outside Repair Service 576.80
Sirchie; Office Supplies 292.05
Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage 14.61
Anthony L Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage 32.43
Sharon K Smith; Employee Mileage 20.24
Solutions; Office & Data Processing 1220.40
Southwest Iowa MHDS Region; MHDS Regional Fiscal 124600.00
Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage 336.38
Dave Stamp; Abandon Well Exp & Water 500.00
State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water 154.00
Carroll D Stephens; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 48.15
John L Straight; Employee Mileage & Subs 149.50
John L Straight; Meals & Lodging 360.10
Linda Stueve; Employee Mileage 53.41
Linda Stueve; Office & Data Processing 91.81
Linda Sullivan; Employee Mileage 77.63
Sundquist Engineering; Flood & Erosion Constr 5409.50
SWI Windows; Building Improvements 8680.25
Telrite Corporation; Telephone 8.57
Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services 255.75
Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 224.37
Thermo King Christensen; Safety Items 29.99
Treasurer State of Iowa; Tax & Fee Disbursement 976.30
Tri-County Special Operations; Dues & Memberships 8000.00
Truck Center Companies; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 897.74
Truck Center Companies; Outside Repair Service 1220.04
Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings 630.79
Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice 235.52
Twiner-Herald; Subscriptions 50.75
United Seeds; Seed 210.00
St Luke’s Drug and Alcohol; Safety Items 42.00
US Bank; Board of Review 16.04
US Bank; Building Improvements 7405.99
US Bank; Conference Board 31.00
US Bank; Custodial Supplies 91.98
US Bank; Educational & Training 213.16
US Bank; Election Supplies 1384.71
US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs 330.68
US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards 236.07
US Bank; Equipment Repair & Mainte 14.49
US Bank; Fuel & Oil 2430.87
US Bank; Magazines Periodicals 1289.38
US Bank; Miscellaneous 508.10
US Bank; Office & Data Processing 1298.22
US Bank; Office Equipment 1433.34
US Bank; Office Supplies 597.13
US Bank; Other Personnel 31.37
US Bank; Parts 124.18
US Bank; Recreational Supplies 19.43
US Bank; Safety & Protection Suppl 92.89
US Bank; Service Contracts 8.95
Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Walter Utman; Meals & Lodging 360.10
Valley Times News; Board Proceedings 894.25
Valley Times News; Legal Notice 1330.10
Verizon Wireless; 2033.90
Sherrill Webb; Employee Mileage 85.10
Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit 1608.70
Wells Fargo Financial Leasing; Printing, Binding Serv 113.11
West Central Development; Miscellaneous 200.00
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Western Iowa Wireless; 179.85
Wright Express; Fuel & Oil 2072.74
Windstream; 9532.05
Ryan M Wohlers; Safety Items 218.82
Woodbine Community Food Pantry; Miscellaneous 200.00
Woodbine Municipal Utilities; 300.00
Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 9131.60
Ziegler; Oil & Air Filters 750.27
Ziegler; Outside Repair Service 1800.00
1ITsource; Service Contracts 915.06
APRIL 2020 WITHHOLDING
GENERAL FUND
FICA18,147.12
IPERS17,232.75
GENERAL SUPPLEMENT
FICA18,481.76
IPERS24,114.13
Lincoln Financial425.37
Health Advocate237.81
BC/BS49,167.68
Health Equity7,414.20
RURAL SERVICES
FICA1,565.20
IPERS1,860.68
LINCOLN FINANCIAL10.69
HEALTH ADVOCATE5.94
BC/BS2,436.63
HEALTH EQUITY437.53
SECONDARY ROAD FUND
FICA20,703.16
IPERS22,724.18
Lincoln Financial229.17
Health Advocate131.25
BC/BS41,411.61
Health Equity4,101.35
EMERGENCY
MANAGEMENT FUND
FICA5,426.32
IPERS5,551.31
Lincoln Financial66.15
Health Advocate37.5
BC/BS7,911.41
Health Equity787.39
ASSESSOR FUND
FICA1,557.68
IPERS1,864.70
Lincoln Financial20.25
Health Advocate11.25
BC/BS4,616.88
Health Equity829.02
APRIL 2020 SALARIES
Margie Heffernan1,053.36
Angela Brunow2,273.42
Madelyn Brunow3,279.89
Kristin Leon283.2
Karla Comfort566.4
Sharon Smith1,067.78
Maggie Peasley975.66
Ammie Hrabik-Sanger1,600.80
Brittany Freet1,483.20
Kelsie Smith243.6
Teresa Beegle1,121.82
Michael Perkins25
Philip Davis187.6
Devin Collins576.36
