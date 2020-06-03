Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland, Madylon Perley, Caleb Wohlers
TREASURER BANK RECONCILIATIONS
Treasurer Shelia Phillips presented the March bank reconciliations to the Board for review.
TAX SALE ASSIGNMENTS
Treasurer Phillips presented two tax sale assignment agreements for the Board to approve. Tax Sale Certificate #2019-280 on parcel 520002299800000 and Tax Sale Certificate #2019-281 on parcel 520002304200000 will be assigned to Clint and Sheila Muldoon. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
WOODBINE WELLNESS COMMITTEE
Attendance included: Darin Smith, Deb Sprecker, Todd Heistand, Brenda Loftus and Steven Struble. Committee is requesting $100,000 in kind contribution for improving the half mile section of Pike Trail and letter of support to their $900,000 CAT grant application. The CAT grant application must include support from the County. After much discussion, the Board requested the County Engineer to work with Deb Sprecker and County Attorney Jennifer Mumm to develop a proposed letter of support with a much lower in-kind contribution amount for the Board’s review next week.
ENGINEER
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following projects:
BOYER #2 BRIDGE ON EASTON TRAIL- Contractor started setting the concrete beams on Tuesday.
PANORA PAVING PROJECT- 155TH STREET TO WILLOW CREEK- The Board awarded the contract to Croell, Inc in the amount of $1,239,504.90 and authorized the chair to sign the contract after verification of bids. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
WILLOW CREEK FLUME NRCS-FUNDED RIP-RAP REPAIRS AT 194TH STREET- Mr. Struble is waiting for updated plans for submittal with the Nationwide Permit #3 for Corp of Engineers 404 permit and IDNR Clean Water Permit.
DOUGLAS #1 BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION ON 170TH EAST OF TOLEDO- Staff is working on drafting the final plans and estimating for materials and material dimensions, and construction details for the benefit of our crews when they install a new east pier and east abutment.
Crews are cleaning ditches on 240th Street. Trucks are rocking in many locations. Blades are all out blading the roads.
Mr. Struble asked the Board to set a public hearing date of May 14th at 9:30 a.m. to consider vacating the public right of way at the Beebeetown shed site and a portion of Troy Trail. Motion to set the public hearing date was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
CONSERVATION UPDATE
Conservation Director Scott Nelson updated the Board that no cabin or camping is allowed at the county parks thru at least mid May. Mr. Nelson is projecting a loss of income at $26,100.
Mr. Nelson is working with County Attorney Mumm on a five-acre parcel of land being donated to the County. Parcel is near Little Sioux and it contains remnant, native prairie ridge top and would connect other public lands. Harrison County is fortunate to receive this donation.
GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ON REOPENING SOME BUSINESSES
The Governor’s proclamation on reopening some businesses was discussed by the Board. Recorder Lorie Thompson and Treasurer Shelia Phillips were also present during this discussion. The Board did not feel comfortable in opening up the County facilities at this time and will revisit the subject at the May 21st meeting.
FY20 COUNTY BUDGET AMENDMENT
Auditor Bonham requested the Board set Thursday, May 21st at 9:00 a.m. for the County’s FY20 budget amendment public hearing. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
COURTHOUSE WATER LEAK
Auditor Bonham reported that there was a water leak from the refrigerator in the breakroom. Two employees noticed the water leak after the Courthouse was closed and called another employee who reported the water leak to Auditor Bonham. Water was approximately 1” deep in the break room but was cleaned up by Auditor Bonham and the water was shut off to the refrigerator and the line was disconnected. Auditor Bonham stated she was thankful that the two employees noticed the water leak but was also disappointed that the two employees could just walk out the door without even attempting to shut the water valve off.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
MVTN 6-3-20
