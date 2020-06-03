Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval
Attendance: Susan Bonham and Tonia Copeland
IT POLICY ADDENDUM
IT Administrator Kris Pauley reviewed the proposed IT Policy Addendum with the Board and Assessor Brenda Loftus. IT Administrator Pauley felt that Section III Computer Procedures (e) Equipment Care, Maintenance, and Disposal needed revised not just to the Assessor’s Office, but to everyone under this policy. Motion to approve Addendum 1 was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Assessor Loftus wanted an addendum for her office for Section III Computer Procedures (g) Disciplinary Actions. IT Administrator Pauley said that the County Attorney did not see the necessity for a change in this paragraph. Member Smith told the assessor to take her addendum to her liaison committee.
LITTLE SIOUX/RIVER SIOUX SEWER BUDGET
The Board approved the FY21 Little Sioux/River Sioux sewer budget for USDA Rural Development on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
BEER/NATIVE WINE PERMIT
The native wine permit for Sawmill Hollow and a beer permit for the Fence Post were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA SENIORS
Auditor Bonham reviewed the request from Indira Reisz to allow yard signs featuring the Logan-Magnolia seniors in the Courthouse yard. The Board agreed with the request to allow the signs during the month of May. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
COHRS POULTRY CHICKEN CONFINEMENT
A request to allow a change in the landscaping plan at the Cohrs Poultry Chicken confinement was made to the Board. The line of trees will be along Morgan Ave and along the south side of the facility. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
SOUTHWEST IOWA MHDS REGION
A new 28E agreement with the Southwest Iowa MHDS Region was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ENGINEER
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following projects:
BOYER #2 BRIDGE ON EASTON TRAIL- Contractor poured the new west pier cap on Tuesday.
PANORA PAVING PROJECT - 155TH STREET TO WILLOW CREEK-The project was in the IDOT letting on Tuesday. Four responsive bidders. Croell, Inc. is the apparent low bidder at $1,239,504.90.
WILLOW CREEK FLUME NRCS-FUNDED RIP-RAP REPAIRS AT 194TH STREET- County received a 60 day extension from NRCS of the July 1st completion deadline. New deadline is September 1, 2020.
DOUGLAS # 1 BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION ON 170TH EAST OF TOLEDO- County crews removed a large section of the deck in the 60’ east span and will build a new pier with HP10x42’s and double back to back 15” channels. The 60’ span will be split into two 30’ spans which will increase the loading capacity from 19 tons to legal (27.25 tones for the type 4 Iowa truck). The abutments may need work as well.
K-45 HMA PAVING FROM MODALE TO MONDAMIN- Contractor said their patching contractor should begin work on the 2nd week of May with HMA work to start soon after. Staff finished marking the patches on the K-45 segment that is scheduled for resurfacing. There were 81 patches that will be replaced prior to the new Hot Mix Asphalt. Those areas have developed since the last pavement repair project last August. IDOT has agreed that their use of the road for hauling materials to the I-29 reconstruction has contributed to continued deterioration of the PCC and will contribute to the added patching cost.
Secondary Roads will start their four 10 hour days on Monday, April 27th 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday.
Trucks are hauling rubble to 125th Street multi plate and afterwards will haul dirt to flatten the foreslope in the springy area west of the new culvert. Blades are on the roads. Twenty-eight new sign posts were installed.
Windstream requested approval of a utility permit to build fiber for a new fixed wireless tower site beginning at the intersection of Laredo Avenue and 194th Street and easterly on 194th Street to the proposed pole site. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
CLAIMS
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
