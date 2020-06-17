Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Shelia Phillips, Matt Gengler, Madylon Perley
COULTHARD LEVEE
The Board met as Trustees for the Coulthard Levee with all members present. Also present were Elizabeth Lenz, Drainage Clerk, Susan Bonham, Auditor, Matt Gengler, Valley Times reporter, Madylon Perley, Guest, and Shelia Phillips, Treasurer.
It was decided that a joint meeting with Pottawattamie County should be held to discuss the progress of the Coulthard Levee Flood Relief Fund project. It was decided to meet with Pottawattamie County on Tuesday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m., by phone, to discuss as a joint board of trustees.
VIRTUAL PRESERVE IOWA SUMMIT
Madylon Perley informed the Board of the upcoming Virtual Preserve Iowa Summit in June. State and national experts will offer a range of online sessions about historic tax credits, advocacy, archaeology, and local history. One particular session that would be of interest to the Board will be on window rehabilitation. Mrs. Perley is signed up for this summit as well as Auditor Bonham.
FOOD PANTRY DONATION
Mrs. Perley thanked the Board for the donations to the area food pantries, especially for the Matthew House in Mondamin. Food pantries can always use the donations.
SOUTHWEST IOWA MHDS REGIONAL 28E AGREEMENT
The Board approved a 28E agreement with Southwest Iowa MHDS Region that will replace the 28E agreement that was originally approved on April 23, 2020. Updated language includes the removal of not allowing other voting directors to vote on county levy recommendation and added a weighted voting system when voting on county levy recommendations. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
WOODBINE WELLNESS CENTER
Deb Sprecker met with the Board and County Engineer Steven Struble to discuss the letter of support being offered to the Woodbine Wellness Center for their CAT grant application. Much discussion took place. Motion by Smith for the County to pledge to provide in-kind support for the improvement of Pike Trail from F-20L (Easton Trail) proceeding north 2700 feet. In-kind support shall have a value of at least $1,000 but no more than $25,000 due to the Woodbine Wellness Center having attained at least 80% of the needed funding. Motion died for lack of second.
Motion by Utman for the County’s in-kind pledge be $1,000, second by Straight. Unanimous approval.
ENGINEER
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following projects:
BOYER #2 BRIDGE ON EASTON TRAIL - Contractor set the concrete beams last week. They are now setting formwork for the deck.
WILLOW CREEK FLUME NRCS-FUNDED RIP-RAP REPAIRS AT 194TH Street - Minor updates for the rip-rap repair plans were completed.
DOUGLAS #1 BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION ON 170TH EAST OF TOLEDO - Most of the drafting of the final plans with construction details to guide our crew when installing a new east pier and east abutment have been completed.
K-45 HMA PAVING FROM MODALE TO MONDAMIN - Mr. Struble is still waiting for a reply from Western Engineering’s contractor whether they will reduce the contract price due to the possible double quantity and quadruple the patch number increase since letting.
Ditch cleaning on 296th St. east of Persia, Preston Place, and Muncie is taking place. A driveway pipe was replaced, a slough-off on the northwest corner of the dutch 4 corner flume on 194th Street was fixed, and a flood damaged metal pipe on 210th St. in Douglas Sec 33 was worked on. Trucks remain busy rocking roads and blades are out preparing areas for the first dust control application.
A Utility permit application from Windstream to plow 2500 feet of new 12 pair cable from Hwy 183 to 1871 145th Trail was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Two farm-to-market vouchers for Sundquist Engineering were presented to the Board. First one was $1,387.50 for design of the grading project on Panora from Willow Creek to the Monona County line and the second one was $1,060.50 for design of the paving project on Panora from 155th Street to Willow Creek. Motion to approve both vouchers was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
CONSERVATION CAMPING
Conservation Director Scott Nelson informed the Board that the campgrounds would be opening up on Friday. Playground and bathrooms will remain closed.
CLAIMS
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
MVTN 6-10-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.