Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Shelia Phillips, Tonia Copeland, Caleb Wohlers
BANK RECONCILIATION
Treasurer Shelia Phillips presented the April bank reconciliations to the Board for review.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT ARTICLES OF AGREEMENT
The Board approved the Workforce Development Articles of Agreement. Agreement is combining regions 8 and 12 into region 13. Harrison County is in region 13. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
ENGINEER
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board. Project updates include:
BOYER #2 BRIDGE ON EASTON TRAIL – Contractor is now finishing up the deck formwork.
WILLOW CREEK FLUME NRCS-FUNDED RIP-RAP REPAIRS AT 194TH STREET – Engineer Struble submitted an email application for Nationwide Permit #3 for Corp of Engineers’ 404 permit and IDNR Clean water permit.
231ST STREET ROAD UPGRADE TO LEVEL A – County is planning to re-grade this one-half mile of 231st Street from Hwy 44 to Parker Trail in preparation for the replacement of the Bailey Truss bridge over the Boyer on Parker Tail within two years or so.
K-45 HMA PAVING FROM MODALE TO MONDAMIN – An agreement with Western Engineering to reduce the contract price of PCC Patching by $8,100 has been reached. Patching is expected to start next week.
Crews are digging ditches and replacing driveway pipes on Oak Drive and Melody Oak Trail as well as cleaning the ditch and replacing a culvert on Mesa Place. Brush cutting is taking place in territory #1. Mowing has started on the hard surface roads.
ABANDONING TWO EASEMENTS
Chairman Straight asked for comments from the public on the two abandonment of county easements.
1.BEEBEETOWN SHED EASEMENT – Easement is described as Commencing at a point 422 feet West and 33 feet South of the NE corner of the NE ¼ NW ¼ Section 35-T78N-R43W of the 5th P.M., Harrison County, Iowa thence South a distance of 40 feet of the Point of Beginning. Thence continuing South 70 feet; thence west 110 feet; thence North 70 feet; thence East 110 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract contains 0.18 acres more or less.
2.PORTION OF TROY TRAIL – Beginning at a point on the center of a County road known as Troy Trail approximately 3,636 feet north of the centerline of 194th Street and coincident to the extended north right of way of a County road known as Union Lane in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; and running thence northerly and easterly along the center of said Troy Trail, and terminating at a point approximately 33 feet south of the NW corner of the NW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; be vacated. Retaining 0.5 miles of public roadway east of the west ¼ corner of Section 15-T80N-R41W. NOTE: Said vacation contains 2.0 acres more or less in the NW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 1.0 acres more or less in the NE ¼ SW ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 1.0 acres more or less in the SW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 0.20 acres more or less in the NE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; and 1.53 acres more or less in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W.
Comments from Caleb Wohlers that he is glad that the County will be abandoning the easement and it is acceptable to him that the county continues to have a 40 foot easement for a rock pile.
No other comments were heard or received.
Action will be taken at next week’s Board meeting.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 6-10-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.