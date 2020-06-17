COULTHARD LEVEE
The Board met jointly with Pottawattamie County, by phone, as Trustees for the Coulthard Levee. Members present were: Elizabeth Lenz, Drainage Clerk, John Straight, Walter Utman, Tony Smith, Justin Schultz, Tim Wichman, Scott Belt, Marilyn Drake and Lynn Grobe.
Discussion was held regarding Sundquist Engineering not progressing in a timely manner regarding the work being done on the Coulthard Levee. Concerns were stated about the funding being jeopardized if we didn’t progress.
On a motion by Utman, second by Belt, it was unanimously moved to release Sundquist Engineering from the Coulthard Levee project and to hire Jon Rosengren of Bolton and Menk, Inc.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Elizabeth Lenz, Drainage Clerk
John Straight, Chairman
MVTN 6-10-20
