Chairman Walter Utman called the meeting to order with members John Straight and Tony Smith answering roll call.  Motion by Straight, second by Smith to approve the agenda.  Unanimous approval.   

Attendance:  Tonia Copeland and Jacob Snyder

Being the first working day of the New Year, the Board needed to reorganize and make appointments to various boards.  

Utman made the motion to appoint John Straight as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for 2020, second by Smith.  Motion carried.  Straight abstained from voting.  

John Straight took over as Chairman.  

Utman made the motion to appoint Tony Smith as Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for 2020, second by Straight.  Motion carried.  Smith abstained from voting.  

The following appointments were made on a motion by Utman, second by Smith.   Unanimous approval.  

Official Newspaper: Missouri Valley Times News and Twiner-Herald

County Engineer: Steven Struble and staff

Drainage Engineer: Sundquist & Associates

Drainage Attorney: Jennifer Mumm

Medical Examiner:  Ahmad Alchommali – MD Medical Examiner

Nathaniel V. Alvis, MD deputy

Carrie L Grady MD deputy

Daniel H. Richter, MD deputy

Romaine S Sangha, MD deputy

Christopher J Jankovich, PA-C/ ME investigator

Jean McGinnis, PA-C/ME investigator

Sara M McIntosh, ARNP/ME investigator

Jennifer Fulfs, RN ME investigator

Brandi Schaefer, ARNP, ME investigator

Matthew Bogard, MD, MD deputy

Board of Health: Melanie Freund and Bill Hutcheson for 3 year terms ending December 31, 2022

County Public Health Nurses:  Brad Brake, Administrator, and staff

Budget Director: Susan Bonham

ADA Coordinator: Susan Bonham

Title VI Coordinator: Susan Bonham

Director of Relief: Brittany Freet

Director of Veterans Affairs:  Brittany Freet

Veterans Affairs Commission:  Don Rodasky, Eugene Jacobsen, and Laura Hansen

County Conservation Board:  Danielle Myer appointed 5 year term ending December 31, 2024

Weed Commissioner: Thad Pothast

Zoning Commissioner: Matt Pitt

Sanitation Commissioner: Matt Pitt

Planning & Zoning Commission:  Richard McIntosh appointed 3-year term ending December 31, 2022

Zoning Board of Adjustments:  David Bringman appointed 5-year term ending December 31, 2024.

Magistrate Commission:  Judson Frisk, Lorie Thompson and Ed Gambs appointed six-year term ending December 2025

Compensation Board: Beth Fouts appointed for the unexpired term ending December 2022.  

Treasurer Deputy: Nancy Cox, Property Tax Deputy 

County Attorney: Ashley West-Joons, Assistant County Attorney

The following listing is the Board of Supervisors’ membership on various commissions and boards:  

Straight:

Southwest Iowa Transit/Planning Council/ Housing Trust

Fourth Judicial District Correctional Center

Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation Commission

Hungry Canyons Alliance

Loess Hills Alliance

Board of Health – non voting delegate

Utman:

Job Partners Training Advisory Board

West Central Development Corporation

Golden Hills RC & D

Family Preservation Coalition

Harrison County Conservation Board – non voting delegate

Local Emergency Planning Committee 

Willow Creek Watershed

Missouri River Region

Harrison County Trails

Smith:

Enterprise Zone Commission

28E agreement – case management

Landfill Commission

Juvenile Detention Center

Emergency Management Commission

Regional Planning Affiliation Region 18

Southwest Iowa Mental Health Region

Tax Sale Agreements

Treasurer Shelia Phillips presented two tax sale agreements to the Board.  

1. Parcel 240000754900000 will be assigned to Craig Rohloff.

2. Parcel 240000755000000 will be assigned to Craig Rohloff

Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith.  Unanimous approval.  

Handwritten Warrant

A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $1,983.70 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith.  Unanimous approval.  

Engineer

County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board.  Updated projects included:  

Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor has removed the bridge deck and east two spans of the bridge including east abutment and pier and has begun installing a coffer dam to construct the east pier footing.  While traffic is reduced on the closed road, county crews are removing trees along Easton Trail as long as the soil and weather conditions hold.  

Panora Grading Project – Willow Creek to Monona County line – Mr. Struble will be meeting with the final four property owners to finalize right-of-way discussions.  

St. John #3 Bridge on 280th Street NW of Missouri Valley over Allen Creek – Contractor has removed the bridge, installed coffer dams and drove the first 40’ segment of east pier piling.  

Cass #13 Bridge on 270th Street East of Toledo Avenue – Contractor has driven 4 piles at the east pier and has cut the holes thru the concrete deck which will be used to drive the new piling for both piers and both abutments.  

Trucks are stockpiling D-stone at all the sheds this week.  Salt sand is being hauled from the Harrison shed to the other sheds.  Brush cutting in territory #6 and territory #7.  Blade operators are fixing ruts.  

A farm to market voucher for payment to Cade Cleveland in the amount of $3,782.08 for right of way acres for the Panora Grading project was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith.  Unanimous approval.  

With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman.  Unanimous approval.  

John Straight, Chairman

ATTEST:

Susan Bonham, Auditor

MVTN 1-22-20

