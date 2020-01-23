Chairman Walter Utman called the meeting to order with members John Straight and Tony Smith answering roll call. Motion by Straight, second by Smith to approve the agenda. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Tonia Copeland and Jacob Snyder
Being the first working day of the New Year, the Board needed to reorganize and make appointments to various boards.
Utman made the motion to appoint John Straight as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for 2020, second by Smith. Motion carried. Straight abstained from voting.
John Straight took over as Chairman.
Utman made the motion to appoint Tony Smith as Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for 2020, second by Straight. Motion carried. Smith abstained from voting.
The following appointments were made on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Official Newspaper: Missouri Valley Times News and Twiner-Herald
County Engineer: Steven Struble and staff
Drainage Engineer: Sundquist & Associates
Drainage Attorney: Jennifer Mumm
Medical Examiner: Ahmad Alchommali – MD Medical Examiner
Nathaniel V. Alvis, MD deputy
Carrie L Grady MD deputy
Daniel H. Richter, MD deputy
Romaine S Sangha, MD deputy
Christopher J Jankovich, PA-C/ ME investigator
Jean McGinnis, PA-C/ME investigator
Sara M McIntosh, ARNP/ME investigator
Jennifer Fulfs, RN ME investigator
Brandi Schaefer, ARNP, ME investigator
Matthew Bogard, MD, MD deputy
Board of Health: Melanie Freund and Bill Hutcheson for 3 year terms ending December 31, 2022
County Public Health Nurses: Brad Brake, Administrator, and staff
Budget Director: Susan Bonham
ADA Coordinator: Susan Bonham
Title VI Coordinator: Susan Bonham
Director of Relief: Brittany Freet
Director of Veterans Affairs: Brittany Freet
Veterans Affairs Commission: Don Rodasky, Eugene Jacobsen, and Laura Hansen
County Conservation Board: Danielle Myer appointed 5 year term ending December 31, 2024
Weed Commissioner: Thad Pothast
Zoning Commissioner: Matt Pitt
Sanitation Commissioner: Matt Pitt
Planning & Zoning Commission: Richard McIntosh appointed 3-year term ending December 31, 2022
Zoning Board of Adjustments: David Bringman appointed 5-year term ending December 31, 2024.
Magistrate Commission: Judson Frisk, Lorie Thompson and Ed Gambs appointed six-year term ending December 2025
Compensation Board: Beth Fouts appointed for the unexpired term ending December 2022.
Treasurer Deputy: Nancy Cox, Property Tax Deputy
County Attorney: Ashley West-Joons, Assistant County Attorney
The following listing is the Board of Supervisors’ membership on various commissions and boards:
Straight:
Southwest Iowa Transit/Planning Council/ Housing Trust
Fourth Judicial District Correctional Center
Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation Commission
Hungry Canyons Alliance
Loess Hills Alliance
Board of Health – non voting delegate
Utman:
Job Partners Training Advisory Board
West Central Development Corporation
Golden Hills RC & D
Family Preservation Coalition
Harrison County Conservation Board – non voting delegate
Local Emergency Planning Committee
Willow Creek Watershed
Missouri River Region
Harrison County Trails
Smith:
Enterprise Zone Commission
28E agreement – case management
Landfill Commission
Juvenile Detention Center
Emergency Management Commission
Regional Planning Affiliation Region 18
Southwest Iowa Mental Health Region
Tax Sale Agreements
Treasurer Shelia Phillips presented two tax sale agreements to the Board.
1. Parcel 240000754900000 will be assigned to Craig Rohloff.
2. Parcel 240000755000000 will be assigned to Craig Rohloff
Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $1,983.70 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board. Updated projects included:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor has removed the bridge deck and east two spans of the bridge including east abutment and pier and has begun installing a coffer dam to construct the east pier footing. While traffic is reduced on the closed road, county crews are removing trees along Easton Trail as long as the soil and weather conditions hold.
Panora Grading Project – Willow Creek to Monona County line – Mr. Struble will be meeting with the final four property owners to finalize right-of-way discussions.
St. John #3 Bridge on 280th Street NW of Missouri Valley over Allen Creek – Contractor has removed the bridge, installed coffer dams and drove the first 40’ segment of east pier piling.
Cass #13 Bridge on 270th Street East of Toledo Avenue – Contractor has driven 4 piles at the east pier and has cut the holes thru the concrete deck which will be used to drive the new piling for both piers and both abutments.
Trucks are stockpiling D-stone at all the sheds this week. Salt sand is being hauled from the Harrison shed to the other sheds. Brush cutting in territory #6 and territory #7. Blade operators are fixing ruts.
A farm to market voucher for payment to Cade Cleveland in the amount of $3,782.08 for right of way acres for the Panora Grading project was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
John Straight, Chairman
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
MVTN 1-22-20
