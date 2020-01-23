Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Periods of snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.