Chairman Walter Utman called the meeting to order with Member Tony Smith in attendance. Member John Straight was absent. Motion by Smith, second by Utman to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Motion carried.
Midwest Mechanical
On a motion by Smith, second by Utman, the following resolution was approved. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-12-31
WHEREAS, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors has received a request by Midwest Mechanical to approve and submit an application to the State of Iowa for the High Quality Jobs Program.
WHEREAS, the programs were established to promote Economic Development and Job Creation in the State of Iowa, and
WHEREAS, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors supports activities which promote and facilitate Economic Development within Harrison County; and
WHEREAS, Midwest Mechanical has indicated they will:
1. Create 18 new full-time, or career positions.
2. Provide comprehensive health benefits to its employees.
3. Make a capital investment of approximately $2,745,000.00 (2.745M)
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors:
a. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approves the application of Midwest Mechanical for the purpose of receiving benefits from the High Quality Jobs Program.
b. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approves the local match policy requirement of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and approves a local match through the use of a 427B industrial Property Tax Abatement.
c. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors authorizes the Harrison County Assessor, Auditor and Harrison County Development Corporation to make such further actions as deemed necessary in order to carry into effect the provisions of this Resolution.
Stairway Railings
The Board approved an estimate from Square One in the amount of $9,875 for refinishing the courthouse stairway railings. Motion by Smith, second by Utman. Motion carried.
Cash Count
The Board counted cash in the Recorder’s & Treasurer’s offices:
Recorder:
Cash 100.00
Deposits in Transit 1514.20
Accts Receivable 602.10
TOTAL $2,216.30
Treasurer:
Cash 573.00
Safe 427.00
Auto 60.00
Drivers License 100.00
Deposits in Transit 108,765.66
CDs & MMs 13,081,154.30
TOTAL $13,191,079.96
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion Smith, second by Utman. Motion carried.
Walter Utman, Chairman
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
