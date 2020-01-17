Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will mix with sleet and freezing rain at times this afternoon. High 32F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers and windy overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 15F. S winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.