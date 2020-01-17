ADP; Service Contracts 46.74
Agriland FS 6240.11
Allied Oil & Tire 204.04
Lacey J Ardery; Employee Group Ins 166.66
AT&T 151.77
Atco International; Lubricants 324.00
Tammy Bak; Grand Jury Fees 38.10
Mary Baker; Grand Jury Fees 39.00
Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 173.75
Ron Bell; Educational & Training 10.00
Ron Bell; Meals & Lodging 9.00
Connie Betts; Telephone 25.00
Bi-State Motor Parts; Motor Vehicle Repair 628.20
Bi-State Motor Parts; Oil & Air Filters108.62
Paige Madison Bierwirth Herman; Grand Jury Fees37.20
Bill’s Water Conditioning263.80
Blum Trucking4680.15
Bob Barker Company; Inmate supplies79.71
Susan Bonham; Employee Mileage192.76
Bonsall TV & Appliance..1944.95
Marian Bosak; Grand Jury Fees37.20
Boyer View Trucking23624.30
Bradley Brake; Employee Mileage39.32
Brown Supply Co; Minor MV Parts & Accessor3035.38
Business Cleaning Solutions2700.00
BW Gas & Convenience48.50
C & H Hauling235.00
CenturyLink614.15
Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Building Maintenance865.00
Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins166.66
Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage111.42
City of Logan498.50
City of Missouri Valley167.05
Clark Pest & Termite Control40.00
Amanda Cleaver; Employee Mileage49.88
Michelle Cleaver; Grand Jury Fees43.50
Randy Cloyd; Meals & Lodging9.00
Cogdill Farm Supply; Flood & Erosion Constr352.50
Computer Concepts of Iowa245.00
Ladeena Coolman; Grand Jury Fees30.90
Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage45.99
Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing805.04
Country Hardware and Supply605.04
Creemers Enterprise; Sales Items912.35
Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins166.66
Denise Dobbs; Employee Mileage64.38
Dollar General; Custodial Supplies30.25
Double T Express; Cover Aggregate & Sand3123.75
Steven Earlywine; Fuel & Oil41.67
Eco Water Systems115.60
Jacolby Ehlert; Grand Jury Fees38.10
Ericon Inc; Employee Mileage & Subs243.13
Etter Glass; Outside Repair Service100.00
Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions1245.91
Fazzi Assoc; Service Contracts125.00
Foodland; Miscellaneous..200.00
Sarah Fox; Grand Jury Fees33.15
Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent)205.00
Frum Wear; Wearing Apparel & Uniform249.90
Jennifer Fulfs RN; Autopsy & Coroner Expense70.00
G & M Refrigeration & Applianc292.50
G & R Nifty Lawns; Agricultural/Horticulture890.95
General Fire & Safety; Safety & Protection Suppl445.00
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical; Health Supplies & Equip..1826.00
Gochenour Brothers FarmsCover Aggregate & Sand13571.98
Graham Tire Sioux City; Tires & Tubes6070.52
Graves Construction; Flood & Erosion Constr93204.66
Great America Financial Servic; Printing, Binding Serv75.00
Dennis Hall; Custodial600.00
Harrison County Development; Educational & Training200.00
Harrison County Development; Harrison Co Improvement..12500.00
Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships13433.00
Harrison County Public Health; Safety & Protection Suppl25.00
Harrison County REC7652.27
Harrison County Recorder Court; Miscellaneous32.40
Harrison County Secondary Road; Fuel & Oil315.00
Harrison County Secondary Road; Minor MV Parts & Accessor256.25
Harrison County Secondary Road; Other Personnel2400.00
Harrison County Secondary Road; Park Land Development303.61
Harrison County Secondary Road; Tires & Tubes80.00
Harrison County Treasurer; Miscellaneous93.00
HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo; Computer Updates2360.38
Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries3778.70
Heartland Co-op148.01
Heartland Tires & Treads..619.96
Henry M Adkins & Son; Election Supplies11290.00
HGM Assoc; Engineering Services1681.14
Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins166.66
Home Town Hardware363.94
HR Systems; Officers Salaries1440.00
Huff Tire197.00
Husker Steel; Flood & Erosion Constr30736.80
Hy-Vee; Recreational Supplies7.49
IAN Treasurer; Dues & Memberships20.00
IMWCA; Workmens’ Comp Insurance11809.00
Independent Salt Company; Cover Aggregate & Sand2821.01
Inst Of Iowa Cert Assessors; Dues & Memberships25.00
InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service752.25
ICAP; Fidelity & Security Bond823.00
Iowa Dept of Transportation; Electric Apparatus & Access50.00
Iowa EMA; Dues & Memberships150.00
Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Material6751.22
Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Continuing Education195.00
Iowa State Sheriff’s & Deputies; Dues & Memberships425.00
Iowa Weed Commissioners’ Conf; Educational & Training140.00
J J Keller & Associates; Office Supplies20.77
Amber Jablonski; Grand Jury Fees34.50
Bette Jensen; Custodial Services148.5
John Deere Financial; Lubricants44.10
John Deere Financial; Minor MV Parts & Accessor147.56
John Deere Financial; Parts64.52
Nick Johnsen; Safety Items155.14
Reta Johnson; Rent Payments250.00
Heath Kelley; Safety Items249.80
Michelle Kenkel; Custodial Services223.00
Darin Kline; Building Repair & Mainten290.00
Scottie Krajicek; Safety Items55.63
DeAnn Krumpel; Sales Items30.00
Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins166.66
Leslie Olson Trucking; Park Land Development7776.00
Loess Hills Country Corner348.59
Logan Auto Supply1736.04
Logan Postmaster56.00
Logan Super Foods; Custodial7.00
Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Award6.98
Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions1018.12
Logan Super Foods; Office Supplies6.56
Logan Volunteer Fire & Rescue65.00
Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins166.66
Brenda Lundergard; Grand Jury Fees39.00
MA Farms-Dvorak; Abandon Well Exp & Water500.00
Carol Mahoney; Grand Jury Fees39.00
Mail Services; DOT Renewal Notices707.50
MailFinancePostage Meter Rental452.25
Mainstay Systems; Miscellaneous615.00
Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand22836.20
Matheson Trigas; Shop Equipment1121.20
Maximus; Acct, Audit Service3773.00
Ben McIntosh; Mileage157.76
McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal7177.00
McLaughlin Septic; Miscellaneous1000.00
Trevor McMahon; Grand Jury Fees43.50
Darlene McMartin; Building Improvements200.00
Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Ins166.66
Menards; Building Improvements471.37
Menards; Custodial Supplies82.38
Menards; Park Land Development51.93
Metal Culverts; Flood & Erosion Constr9113.60
Rebekah Mether; Employee Mileage151.38
Alex Meyer; Miscellaneous1000.00
Michael Todd & Co; Minor MV Parts & Accessor73.23
Microfilm Imaging Systems; Service Contracts66.50
Mid Country Machinery; Minor MV Parts & Accessor418.21
Mid Country Machinery; Oil & Air Filters366.95
MidAmerican Energy Company5442.49
Midwest Service & Sales; Minor MV Parts & Accessor772.80
Miller Fuel & Oil8633.10
Diana Milovich; Sales Items60.80
Miracle Mudjacking; Flood & Erosion Constr9180.00
Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent)1000.00
Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries4840.89
Mumm Law Firm; Dues & Memberships105.00
Mumm Law Firm; Educational & Training47.79
Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies354.60
Mumm Law Firm; Postage..55.00
Mumm Law Firm; Telephone295.16
Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments192.36
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins166.66
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Mileage & Subs362.88
Murphy Heavy Contracting; Flood & Erosion Constr29939.54
Josh Murray; Employee Group Ins166.66
Danelle Myer; Mileage127.60
NACO; Dues & Memberships450.00
NACVSO; Miscellaneous50.00
Scott S Nelson; Employee Group & Life Ins166.66
Kim Nunez; Mileage302.76
Nuts & Bolts; Engineering Services443.12
O’Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Main335.28
Office Depot445.01
Office Stop1089.93
Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins166.66
Myshell Olds; Employee Mileage & Subs34.80
Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins166.66
Kristina Pauley; Mileage138.04
Megan L Pauley; Employee Group Ins166.66
Payless Office Products157.25
Shelia Phillips; Office Supplies13.98
Shelia Phillips; Postage78.89
Pictometry International; Miscellaneous10000.00
Thad M Pothast; Telephone10.00
Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Access279.13
Powerplan; Oil & Air Filters1730.49
Prairie Crossing Vineyard; Sales Items443.35
Hunter Probasco; Grand Jury Fees38.10
RDO Truck Center; Minor MV Parts & Accessor573.79
RDO Truck Center; Oil & Air Filters287.15
Reedsburg Hardware2186.90
Regional Water53.00
Beth Reineke; Grand Jury Fees49.35
Ricoh USA; Office Equipment174.61
Georgia Roberts; Grand Jury Fees46.20
Rubber Inc; Safety Items32.29
Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes..432.75
Pete Ryerson; Mileage63.80
Stacy Salter; Office Supplies11.76
Sam’s Club; Food & Provisions557.64
Sanofi Pasteur; Flu Clinics472.94
Schildberg Construction..58264.04
Schneider Geospatial; Schneider Contract & Serv2100.00
Schultz Construction; Building Improvements138.00
Katrina Schwery; Grand Jury Fees30.90
Seeley Service1641.84
Lori L Seyler; Office Supplies88.57
Shelby County Auditor; Buildings (Rent)1255.50
Shred-It USA; Office Equipment & Furn80.79
Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services169.50
Sioux City Foundry Company; Shop Equipment346.47
Sioux Sales; Wearing Apparel & Uniform858.05
Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage223.12
Anthony L Smith; Employee Group Ins166.66
Arnold F Smith; Mileage71.92
Arnold F Smith; Safety Items26.74
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage34.10
Sharon K Smith; Employee Mileage39.44
Shasta Lee Smith; Grand Jury Fees45.30
Solutions; Solutions Contracts1397.60
Southwest Iowa MHDS Region; to MHDS Regional Fiscal..170000.00
Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage392.66
SPW Inc; Building Improvements35840.00
State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water278.00
Steffen Truck Equipment; Minor MV Parts & Accessor93.68
Stericycle; Office Equipment & Furnit1182.64
The Stone Age; Sales Items174.00
Kent Stoneking; Rent Payments150.00
Matt Parrott; Election Supplies176.28
John L Straight; Employee Mileage203.58
Steven D Struble; Safety Items91.92
Linda Stueve; Employee Mileage & Subs6.15
SWI Juvenile Emergency Service; Juvenile Detention Costs21201.46
Wilson Swilley; Grand Jury Fees45.30
Telrite Corporation; Telephone11.14
Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services313.16
Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Accessor1468.28
The Toner Place; Office Equipment150.00
Transit Works; Electric Apparatus & Access330.00
Tri-State Souvenir & Novelty; Sales Items688.35
Twiner-Herald; Advertising..67.50
Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings886.93
Twiner-Herald; Dues & Memberships49.75
Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice258.19
US Postal Service4000.00
US Bank; Abandon Well Exp & Water66.71
US Bank; Advertising97.14
US Bank; Building Improvements230.96
US Bank; Computer Updates23.52
US Bank; Dues & Memberships220.00
US Bank; Educational & Training350.74
US Bank; Electric Apparatus & Acce52.22
US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs396.99
US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards1014.15
US Bank; Fuel & Oil2629.70
US Bank; Health Supplies & Equip99.80
US Bank; Meals & Lodging244.16
US Bank; Miscellaneous515.63
US Bank; Office Supplies..533.87
US Bank; Park Land Development259.21
US Bank; Parts143.82
US Bank; Safety Items62.50
US Bank; Service Contracts63.95
Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins166.66
Valley Times News; Advertising302.45
Valley Times News; Board Proceedings566.34
Valley Times News; Homemaker-Home Health Aid352.80
Van Sickle Bees; Sales Items56.00
Verizon Wireless1863.93
Wahoo Warehouse; Sales Items726.54
WatchGuard Video; Radio & Communications85.00
Watson and Ryan PLC; Legal & Court-Related Ser1770.84
Sherrill Webb; Employee Mileage145.58
Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins166.66
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit..8215.20
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit..1608.70
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins166.66
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Mileage & Subs180.86
Western Iowa Tourism Region; Educational & Training25.00
Western Iowa Wireless129.90
Wright Express; Fuel & Oil1782.72
Windstream9552.74
Woodhouse; Outside Repair Service78.32
Zaiser Embroidery; Wearing Apparel & Uniform28.00
Ziegler; Lubricants1219.04
Ziegler; Machinery & Equipment1588.35
Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Accessor4593.68
Ziegler; Motor Vehicle Repair770.60
Ziegler; Oil & Air Filters437.49
Ziegler; Outside Repair Service2723.60
1ITsource; Service Contracts186.75
DECEMBER 2019 WITHHOLDING
GENERAL FUND
FICA0
IPERS0
GENERAL SUPPLEMENT
FICA18,095.59
IPERS23,576.16
LINCOLN FINANCIAL420.98
HEALTH ADVOCATE237.81
BC/BS49,651.75
HEALTH EQUITY7,520.10
RURAL SERVICES
FICA1,601.08
IPERS1,905.30
LINCOLN FINANCIAL10.69
HEALTH ADVOCATE5.94
BC/BS2,436.63
HEALTH EQUITY437.53
SECONDARY ROAD FUND
FICA21,177.92
IPERS23,289.63
LINCOLN FINANCIAL231.53
HEALTH ADVOCATE131.25
BC/BS41,411.61
HEALTH EQUITY4,101.35
REAP
FICA14.44
IPERS14.85
EMERGENCY
MANAGEMENT FUND
FICA5,317.86
IPERS5,758.89
LINCOLN FINANCIAL61.09
HEALTH ADVOCATE37.50
BC/BS8,252.29
HEALTH EQUITY616.95
ASSESSOR FUND
FICA1,557.68
IPERS1,864.70
LINCOLN FINANCIAL20.25
HEALTH ADVOCATE11.25
BC/BS4,616.88
HEALTH EQUITY829.02
DECEMBER 2019 SALARIES
Nancy Frazier132.00
Margie Heffernan944.68
Carol Farley75.00
Wanda Moores75.00
Madelyn Brunow2,702.35
Laura Hansen59.72
Jena Ferguson637.20
Kristin Leon802.40
Karla Comfort719.80
Sharon Smith1,536.88
Maggie Peasley415.94
Ammie Hrabik-Sanger2,122.80
Brittany Freet1,755.12
Kelsie Smith640.40
Rachel Cox2,145.34
Donald Rodasky51.60
Craig Kelley25.00
John Burbridge75.00
Richard McIntosh75.00
Eugene Jacobsen46.96
Philip Davis900.48
David Roden432.00
