Aaron Perkins Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 2340.86
ADP; Service Contracts 46.74
Allied Oil & Tire; Outside Repair Service 645.54
APCO International; Miscellaneous 94.00
Lacey J Ardery; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Lacey J Ardery; Employee Mileage 55.56
Lacey J Ardery; Office Supplies 190.39
AT&T 167.78
Atco International; Lubricants 288.00
Axon Enterprise; Safety & Protection Supp 130.00
Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Access 192.83
Connie Betts; Environmental Ed/Awards 75.00
Connie Betts; Telephone 25.00
Bi-State Motor Parts; Minor MV Parts & Access 175.56
Bi-State Motor Parts; Motor Vehicle Repair 315.18
Big Sky Racks; Protection/Security Serv 1455.60
Bill’s Water Conditioning ..203.60
Blum Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 782.25
Bomgaars Supply; Minor Equip & Hand Tools 29.99
Bonsall TV & Appliance 419.70
Boyer View Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 23149.11
Bradley Brake; Employee Mileage 37.92
Business Cleaning Solutions 2700.00
BW Gas & Convenience 1.04
C & H Hauling 235.00
CenturyLink 617.21
Certified Laboratories; Engineering Services 149.29
Certified Laboratories; Lubricants 512.90
Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Other Personnel 740.00
CHI Health; Safety & Protection Supp 20.00
CHI Health; Safety Items ..133.00
Christian Home Assoc; Sheltered Care 122.90
Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage 119.19
City of Logan 447.38
City of Missouri Valley 96.56
Clark Pest & Termite Control 40.00
Cade Cleveland; Officers Salaries 100.00
Cogdill Farm Supply; Flood & Erosion Constr 117.50
Computer Concepts of Iowa; Data Processing Services 266.90
Control Services Equipment; Repair & Main 1787.14
Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage 117.39
Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing 521.62
Country Hardware and Supply 832.46
Darla Coyle; Sales Items 10.00
Custom Cycle & Small Engine 600.96
Danish Countryside Vines; Sales Items 240.00
Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Des Moines Stamp Mfg; Office Supplies 51.00
Design Homes; Building Improvements 240495.00
Diamond Mowers; Minor MV Parts & Access 1916.06
Kathy M Dirks; Employee Mileage & Subs 182.90
Kathy M Dirks; Recreational Supplies 9.44
Kathy M Dirks; Sales Items ..5.48
DLT Solutions; Electric Apparatus & Acce 392.00
Dollar General; Custodial Supplies 34.35
Double T Express; Cover Aggregate & Sand 2853.30
Dunlap Lumber and Home Supply 705.20
Dunlap Lumber and Home Supply; Campground 242.38
Dunlap Lumber and Home Supply; Park Land Development 34.49
Dunlap Reporter; Legal Notice 122.91
Eco Water Systems 132.00
Ed’s Wire Rope & Rigging; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 104.45
Employee Data Forms; Office Supplies 28.25
Ericon; Employee Mileage & Subs 992.47
Ericon; Miscellaneous 30.00
Farm Service 2349.77
Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions 686.00
Fontanelle Orchards; Recreational Supplies 1558.75
Foodland; Miscellaneous ..200.00
Force America; Minor MV Parts & Access 822.29
Frahm & Associates; Sales Items 758.13
Brittany N Freet; Miscellaneous 46.40
Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent) 205.00
Jennifer Fulfs; RN 400.00
G & G MFG & Souvenir; Sales Items 1573.38
G & R Nifty Lawns 890.95
Galls; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 64.97
Ganz USA; Sales Items 350.30
Gochenour Brothers Farms; Cover Aggregate & Sand 18320.05
Graves Construction; Flood & Erosion Constr52752.46
Great America Financial Service; Printing, Binding Serv 75.00
Dennis Hall; Custodial 480.00
Hallett Materials; Building Improvements 788.40
Hallett Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand 2122.52
Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships 13433.00
Harrison County Public Health; Safety & Protection Supp ..70.00
Harrison County REC 3293.60
Harrison County Treasurer; Miscellaneous 578.00
HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo Computer Updates ..2755.38
Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries 6871.81
Heartland Tires & Treads ..529.82
Hennessey Funeral Home 2000.00
HGM Assoc; Engineering Services 6272.56
Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Hineline Home Furnishing; Magazines Periodicals 1171.00
Home Town Hardware 467.35
Hungry Canyons Alliance; Flood & Erosion Constr 4250.00
Husker Steel; Flood & Erosion Constr 29145.20
William Hutcheson; Employee Mileage 10.35
Hydro Plumbing; Flood & Erosion Constr 825.00
Iowa Dept of Agriculture; Apairist Fees (Bees) 124.02
IMWCA; Workmens’ Comp Insurance 11809.00
Independent Salt Company; Cover Aggregate & Sand 3551.63
Interstate Power Systems; Miscellaneous 766.95
InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service 752.25
Iowa Department Transportation; Other 70000.00
Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Material 231.90
Iowa State Assoc of Assessors; Dues & Memberships 665.00
Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Educational & Training 1070.00
Iowa St Medical Examiner 8300.35
J P Cooke Co; Office Supplies 154.15
Jack Hytrek Construction; Building Improvements 1696.00
Christy Jackson; Employee Mileage 23.00
Bette Jensen; Custodial Services 166.00
John Deere Financial; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 151.72
Kelly Ryan Equipment; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 223.22
Michelle Kenkel; Custodial Services 221.00
Kimball Midwest; Minor MV Parts & Access 500.71
Lawson Products; Engineering Services 408.68
Lawson Products; Minor MV Parts & Access 587.40
Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Loess Hills Country Corner 251.48
Loftus Htg & Air Conditioning 292.50
Logan Auto Supply 1066.00
Logan Memorial Chapel ..2000.00
Logan Super Foods; Custodial 11.12
Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Awards 63.56
Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions 1241.74
Logan Super Foods; Office Supplies 10.43
Logan Super Foods; Recreational Supplies 40.94
Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Tammy Love; Employee Mileage 232.64
Tammy Love; Office Supplies 45.00
Jill Madsen; Park Land Development 59.00
Mail Services DOT; Renewal Notices 719.84
Malone Bulldozing 1260.00
Daniel W MarquardtRetirement Medical Benefit 1877.02
Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand 16194.47
Matheson Trigas; Shop Equipment 1363.56
Sara McIntosh RN 200.00
McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal 7177.00
Medline Industries; Health Supplies & Equip 2187.42
Medline Industries; Office Supplies 27.12
Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Menards; Building Maintenance 60.47
Menards; Custodial Supplies 101.10
Menards; Minor Equip & Hand Tools 22.95
Rebekah Mether; Employee Mileage 70.18
Michael Todd & Co; Safety Items 221.75
Microfilm Imaging Systems; Service Contracts 50.00
Mid Country Machinery; Minor MV Parts & Access 25.87
MidAmerican Energy Company 7022.91
Midwest Service & Sales; Minor MV Parts & Access 7691.11
Miller Fuel & Oil 57569.08
MOCIC; Dues & Memberships 100.00
Motorola Solutions; Office Equipment & Furnit 53.85
Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent) 1000.00
Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries 2569.67
Mumm Law Firm; Educational & Training 37.15
Mumm Law Firm; Magazines Periodicals 27.23
Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies 30.45
Mumm Law Firm; Postage ..60.60
Mumm Law Firm; Telephone 295.16
Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments 276.59
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Murphy Heavy Contracting; Flood & Erosion Constr 8960.38
Josh Murray; Employee Group; Ins 166.66
National Association of Local; Educational & Training 200.00
National Emergency Number Assoc; Registration Fee 142.00
Nelson Farm Supply; Minor MV Parts & Access 644.05
Scott S Nelson; Employee Group Ins 166.66
New Sioux City Iron; Minor MV Parts & Access 30.28
New Sioux City Iron; Motor Vehicle Repair 237.72
Nuts & Bolts; Engineering Services 50.24
O’Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Mainte 337.34
Office Depot 103.08
Office Stop 1752.68
Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Overhead Door; Building Maintenance 380.00
Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Megan L Pauley; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Shelia Phillips; Employee Mileage 43.70
Shelia Phillips; Meals & Lodging 150.45
Pictometry International; Computer Updates 12162.82
Thad M Pothast; Telephone ..10.00
Pottawattamie Co Conservation; Educational & Training 60.00
Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Access 435.70
Powerplan; Oil & Air Filters 208.08
Powerplan; Outside Repair Service 1289.29
Regional Water 53.00
Ricoh USA; Office & Data Processing 446.94
Kristi Rife; Employee Mileage 17.25
Kristi Rife; Service Contracts 68.09
Rubber Inc; Motor Vehicle Repair 525.00
Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes ..523.63
Stacy Salter; Employee Mileage 13.80
Sam’s Club; Food & Provisions 53.39
Schildberg Construction; Cover Aggregate & Sand 138503.96
Seeley Service; Employee Mileage & Subs 89.90
Lori L Seyler; Office Supplies 41.00
Amy Sherer; Employee Mileage 31.05
Shred-It USA; Office Equipment & Furnit 80.79
Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services 170.00
Sioux City Foundry Company; Shop Equipment ..3999.00
Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage 62.64
Anthony L SmithEmployee Group Ins 166.66
Arnold F Smith; Meals & Lodging 9.00
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage 45.24
Sharon K Smith; Employee Mileage 77.72
Solutions; Computer Updates 3262.00
Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage 340.98
Square One Home Services; Building Maintenance 1250.00
State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water 208.00
Steffen Truck Equipment; Minor MV Parts & Access 18.47
Matt Parrott; Office Supplies 495.52
Steven D Struble; Safety Items 15.04
Linda Stueve; Employee Mileage 76.27
Linda Sullivan; Employee Mileage 80.08
SWI Windows; Miscellaneous 422.00
T & S Electric; Outside Repair Service 646.00
Tactical Fire Equipment; Park Land Development 2028.52
Team Ford Lincoln; Motor Vehicle 22905.00
Telrite Corporation; Telephone 11.66
Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services 176.55
Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Access 1673.14
Thermo King Christensen; Motor Vehicle Repair 121.54
Thomson Reuters; Magazines Periodicals 817.95
Treasurer State of Iowa; Tax & Fee Disbursement 529.00
Truck Center Companies; Minor MV Parts & Access 222.04
Truck Center Companies; Oil & Air Filters 93.87
Twiner-Herald; Advertising ..51.63
Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings 604.18
Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice 150.98
Twiner-Herald; Miscellaneous 259.32
Twiner-Herald; Office Supplies 12.33
St Luke’s Drug and Alcohol; Safety Items 126.00
US Bank; Abandon Well Exp & Water 260.57
US Bank; Advertising 601.49
US Bank; Computer Updates 3674.74
US Bank; Custodial Supplies 53.15
US Bank; Dues & Memberships 290.00
US Bank; Educational & Training 32.00
US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs 185.79
US Bank; Engineering Services 59.94
US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards 395.50
US Bank; Fuel & Oil 3829.31
US Bank; Meals & Lodging 1241.94
US Bank; Minor MV Parts & Access 1384.42
US Bank; Miscellaneous ..216.99
US Bank; Office Supplies 2535.57
US Bank; Park Land Development 8.55
US Bank; Safety & Protection Suppl 71.59
US Bank; Service Contracts..8.95
US Bank; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 283.51
US Bank; Wildlife Land Development 248.64
Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Valley Times News; Advertising 309.75
Valley Times News; Board Proceedings 882.00
Valley Times News; Data Processing Services 69.15
Valley Times News; Legal Notice 163.94
Valley Times News; Magazines Periodicals 90.00
Valley Times News; Miscellaneous 745.77
Valley Times News; Office Supplies 90.00
Van Sickle Bees; Sales Items 22.00
Vanguard Appraisals; Miscellaneous 2920.00
Verizon Wireless 1962.85
Vetter Equipment; Minor MV Parts & Access 59.56
Sherrill Webb; Employee Mileage 103.82
Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit ..1608.70
Gary J Wenninghoff; Employee Mileage 281.88
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Westendorf Manufacturing; Machinery & Equipment 3349.00
Western Iowa Wireless 179.85
Wright Express; Fuel & Oil 1697.48
Wick’s Sterling Trucks; Minor MV Parts & Access 2503.83
Windstream 11854.46
Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Access 5708.73
Ziegler; Oil & Air Filters ..1006.98
Ziegler; Outside Repair Service 2426.04
1ITsource; Computer Updates 154.75
JANUARY 2020 WITHHOLDING
GENERAL FUND
FICA 28,831.18
IPERS 26,131.49
GENERAL SUPPLEMENT
FICA 29,339.92
IPERS 36,426.60
LINCOLN FINANCIAL 427.73
HEALTH ADVOCATE 237.81
BC/BS 49,651.75
HEALTH EQUITY 7,520.10
RURAL SERVICES
FICA 2,466.82
IPERS 2,880.24
LINCOLN FINANCIAL 10.69
HEALTH ADVOCATE 5.94
BC/BS 2,436.63
HEALTH EQUITY 437.53
SECONDARY ROAD FUND
FICA 31,241.66
IPERS 33,556.02
LINCOLN FINANCIAL 231.53
HEALTH ADVOCATE 131.25
BC/BS 41,411.61
HEALTH EQUITY 4,101.35
REAP
FICA 158.88
IPERS 163.34
EMERGENCY
MANAGEMENT FUND
FICA 8,246.88
IPERS 8,770.30
LINCOLN FINANCIAL 56.70
HEALTH ADVOCATE 37.50
BC/BS 8,252.29
HEALTH EQUITY 616.95
ASSESSOR FUND
FICA 2,464.56
IPERS 2,797.05
LINCOLN FINANCIAL 20.25
HEALTH ADVOCATE 11.25
BC/BS 4,616.88
HEALTH EQUITY 829.02
JANUARY 2020 SALARIES
Nancy Frazier 204.00
Margie Heffernan 1,471.36
Marilyn Kepford 25.00
Madelyn Brunow 3,942.33
Laura Hansen 59.55
Jena Ferguson 802.40
Kristin Leon 896.80
Karla Comfort 519.20
Sharon Smith 2,292.50
Maggie Peasley 1,571.50
Ammie Hrabik-Sanger 2,714.40
Brittany Freet 2,224.80
Kelsie Smith 960.60
Rachel Cox 2,945.84
Donald Rodasky 51.50
Eugene Jacobsen 46.96
Paul Weber 25.00
Duane Klein 25.00
Leonard Miller 25.00
Philip Davis 1,632.12
Brodie Skinner 835.00
Nicolas Hiller 640.00
