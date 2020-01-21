Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
7 p.m. Assessor’s Annual Budget Review @ Harrison County Courthouse, Board of Supervisors Office.
I. Call to order
II. Roll call
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Approval of Minutes—February 21, 2019
V. Open issues
a) Iowa Open Meetings/Open Records
b) Conference Board Guidelines
c) Office Report
d) Reappraisal Project Review/Maintenance Projects
VI. New business
a) Adoption of Handbook Update—Medical Examinations
b) Board of Review Resignations & Appointments (January 1, 2020)
c) Consideration of Board of Review per diem salary
d) 2018 – 2019 Budget Review – approval/set public hearing
VII. Adjournment
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate because of a disability, immediately call the County ADA coordinator at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
