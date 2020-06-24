Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9:00-9:30 a.m. Appoint Patti Reisz to Board of Adjustment; Video recorder & additional camera; Courthouse cleaning; Law enforcement contracts; Stamp special claims run; McNeil Main Drainage District—assessment correction
9:30-10 a.m. Engineer; Resolution to approve Secondary Roads non-union wages for 2020-2021; Resolution for road closure of 170th Street from Toledo Avenue to Tracey Avenue for bridge repair
10-10:15 a.m. Construction letting for 194th Street Willow Flume Repairs
10:15-10:30 a.m. Troy Groth, Sundquist Engineering—FEMA updates
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate, immediately call the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
