Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9-9:30 a.m. McNeill Drainage District—Onawa Outlet Agreement; Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District—petition; Drainage Assessments; Handwritten warrant--US Bank $6,594.10; Salary Resolution; Operating transfers; Canceling Outstanding Warrants Resolution
9:30-10:15 a.m. Engineer; Review bids for Panora Avenue Grading Project FM-CO43(85)--55-43 and award the contract to Leroy and Sons of Arcadia in the amount of $2,988,865.68
10:15-10:30 a.m.
10:30-10:45 a.m. Zoning Public Hearings: Deneen Healey A-1 to R-1, Jane Grady A-1 to R-1, Taggart Subdivision A-1 to R-1 & minor subdivision, David Dierksen A-1 to R-1
10:45-11:30 a.m. Troy Groth, Sundquist Engineering—FEMA updates
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate, immediately call the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
