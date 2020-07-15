Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9-9:30 a.m. Landfill—CDs discussion; Handwritten warrant—US Bank $2,876.65; Harrison County Conservation—native wine permit; Property tax suspension
9:30-10:15 a.m. Engineer; Pisgah bridge discussion/action; Shelia Phillips, Treasurer—month end/year end time frame; Handwritten warrant--Nelson & Rock Contracting, $178,374.76 for progress work on the NRCS work at 194th Street flume on Willow Creek
10:15-10:30 a.m.
10:30-11 a.m. Zoning public hearings: 7-1-20 Jacqueline Dollen A-1 to R-1, 7-2-20 Larry Warner A-1 to R-1
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate, immediately call the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
