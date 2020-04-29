Board Meeting will be held in the Courthouse parking lot.
Call to Order, approve agenda, minutes, claims, pay vouchers, and utility permits
Auditor Comments & Public Comments will be allowed if time permits
9 a.m. Treasurer bank reconciliations and two tax sale assignments; Woodbine Wellness Committee – review of project and request funding for CAT grant
9:30 a.m. Engineer; Award contract on Panora paving project to Croell, Inc; $1,239,504.90 & authorize chair to sign contract after Verification of bids; Set public hearing date of May 14th at 9:30 a.m. for consideration of vacation of public right of way at the Beebeetown shed site and part of Troy Trail
10:15 a.m. Conservation – campground/cabin update; Discuss/action on Governor’s proclamation for opening some businesses on May 1; Review FY20 County budget amendment and set public hearing date for May 21st at 9:00 a.m.; Courthouse water leak in break room
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate, immediately call the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
