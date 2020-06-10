Harrison County Home & Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4, bringing the county’s total to 27.
Case #26 is a male, aged 18-40, who is isolating at home. No further information was released.
Case #27 is a female, aged 18-40. She is a household contact of positive case #26 and is also isolating at home.
The total number of recovered cases is 22 with five cases currently being monitored. The Harrison County resident who was hospitalized has been released.
HCHPH Officer Brad Brake encourages citizens to carefully read Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation reopening businesses, and then reach out to Harrison County Home & Public Health with questions.
“I would also recommend going above and beyond on those measures whenever possible,” he said.
Brake added that increased testing will lead to an increase in positive numbers.
“It only makes sense. You can’t have a confirmed case without a test,” he said. “It will be important to analyze all the data that we have access to, especially the percentage of completed tests that are positive.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath. Residents experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider.
All citizens are encouraged to stay home as often as possible and to choose just one family member to perform necessary errands.
When out in public, Harrison County Home & Public Health encourages citizens to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet or greater from others.
More reopening guidance can be found online at idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Guidance.
