The Blair Community Schools Board of Education has a new member.
Amy Hansen was sworn in Monday night after the board unanimoulsy approved her appointment to fill the vacancy left by the death of longtime and “beloved” board member Lyle Schjodt. He died June 26 at age 70.
Hansen will serve the remainder of Schjodt's term, which expires on the first Thursday after the first Tuesday in January.
Hansen previously served eight years on the board from 2004 to 2012, including three years as board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.