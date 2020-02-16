The Arlington Elementary sixth-grade HAL nonverbal group demonstrated their “Rube Goldberg” projects to parents and students last week.
Rube Goldberg was an American cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer and inventor. Goldberg is known best for his popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets performing simple tasks in indirect, convoluted ways.
The HAL students were tasked with designing and creating a compound machine to pop a balloon. The students designed, developed, and tested their projects for about a month. The group meets 30 minutes each week on Fridays.
The students' next project will be focused on developing cardboard furniture that is true to size and can withstand weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.