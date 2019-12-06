Caitlyn Haggstrom's dedication to music allowed her to earn a unique opportunity.
The Blair High School sophomore was one of two students from Nebraska who was selected for the National Association for Music Education (NafME) 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles. She was also the first student from Blair Community Schools ever selected for the All-National Ensembles.
All-National Honor Ensembles is comprised of Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Mixed Choir, Guitar Ensemble and Modern Band.
Haggstrom, who plays French horn, was a member of the Concert Band during the honor band, which took place Nov. 7-10 at Gaylor Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Haggstrom was joined by BHS director Jeff Mount.
The four-day trip included a mock audition for the U.S. Army band, college fair visits, keynote speakers and a trip to Epcot, in addition to lots of practice.
“We had three days of a lot of practicing,” Haggstrom said. “We learned the music together as a group.”
Each band performed a concert, which was open to the public.
To be selected for the honor band, Haggstrom had to have made Nebraska Music Education Association All-State the year prior, learn the music and submit an audition.
Haggstrom is the daughter of Jennifer and Heath Reyzlik of Blair.
