“4-H Grows…and Gives Back!” is the horticulture donation project developed by the 4-H Ambassadors that was first introduced at the 2018 Washington County Fair.
All 4-H horticulture exhibits were donated to the Washington County Food Pantry. After judging was complete, the exhibits were recorded and weighed and set aside for donation. Volunteers and 4-H staff took pictures of each 4-H exhibit that was displayed in the 4-H Club Booths. The 2018 total donation was 185 pounds of produce that was donated to the Washington County Food Pantry.
The 4-H Grows … and Gives Back Project is back again for 2019, and our goal is to increase our donations. Anybody can donate. You do not have to be in 4-H and you do not have to be exhibiting a horticulture exhibit at the Washington County Fair to participate in this donation project.
We are challenging 4-H families and the general public to donate so we can donate more in the second year of this project. In order to do this, we have partnered with the Washington County Food Pantry so you can donate in the name of 4-H all summer long. Just take your garden excess produce into the Washington County Food Pantry and say you want to donate for Washington County 4-H. The totals will be tallied and we will announce the total 2019 donation during the Washington County Fair.
Donations can also be dropped off from 8-10 a.m. July 27 in the Rybin Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington. If you have questions, please contact 4-H staff at washingtoncounty4h@unl.edu. You can also follow along for updates on Facebook at Nebraska Extension-Washington County.
