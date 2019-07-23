While events for the 2019 Washington County Fair get into full swing Friday, area youth kicked the competitions off early as they participated in the annual 4-H Contest Day on Saturday at the fairgrounds in Arlington.
Saturday was also the first day of the 4-H horse show.
The 4-H Contest Day included fashion, food and nutrition, communications, archery, BB bun and family and consumer sciences categories. New to contest day this year was Life Challenge, a Family and Consumer Sciences contest.
“Participating in the annual contest day provides youth with diverse learning experiences which can be used for personal and professional growth," said Emily Bormann, Washington County Extension assistant, 4-H youth development.
Saturday's horse show competitions were working ranch horse, break-a-way, dally team roping and cattle sorting, which was new to this year's fair. The horse show will continue Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.