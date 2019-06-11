A power line demonstration by OPPD attempted to spark the knowledge of safety during the Future Producers 4-H club youth safety workshop at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Sunday in Arlington.
An 8,000-volt power line transforms electricity to about 120 volts a line when it enters the home with the potential to put 11,000 degrees of heat into an object within one-sixteenth of a second. That's what about 40 kids found out when OPPD personnel electrocuted a hot dog, a process that goes from the inside out.
The kids also learned about ATV, propane, tractor, mower and seat belt safety during the more than hour-long event that concluded with a meal provided by the Washington County Farm Bureau.
"We want to make sure everyone is protected," said Nebraska State Trooper Keith Bell during his seat belt presentation.
Bell had a roll-over demonstration for kids where they could get buckled in and spin around, upside down to see how important being strapped in is during a car wreck.
"You're in charge of your own safety," Bell told the kids. "And you get to be in charge of Mom and Dad, too."
Knudsen Oil gave a demonstration on propane tank safety, where students learned what smell to look for in case of a leak and proper safety gear to wear when around the substance. Plains Equipment Group showed kids the danger of getting close to moving tractor or mower parts. Arlington and Kennard volunteer fire departments also had vehicles with equipment on display.
One of the most ubiquitous safety presentations, however, was about ATV safety. The majority of kids raised their hands when asked by Kearney and Franklin County Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris-Broomfield if they've ridden one of the vehicles.
Harris-Broomfield covered ATV laws in Nebraska such as needing to be 16 with a driver's license, proper gear to wear while riding and how to lean toward the top of a hill whenever the vehicle is tilting in any way. Her cousin, she said, had a friend that died because of tipping over on a hill.
"They tried to go up a hill, guess what happened," she said. "They flipped over backward. He lost his friend that day."
Arlington resident Sherone Stork and her son, Benjamin, said the ATV demonstration was informative.
"A lot of that is what we do wrong," Benjamin said.
Sherone said the event is important so that kids know what the proper safety precautions are because it's hard for parents to know if they've taught kids enough.
"I think just to bring knowledge to the kids to prevent injuries in the community is important," she said. "It starts with the kids."
