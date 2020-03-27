Woodbine’s Super Fans
Lubbers enjoy staying involved in school activities
By Matt Gengler
It all started innocently when two young teachers first met at a conference in Spencer. Phil Lubbers asked his future wife if she wanted to attend a school function. Cheryl said yes, and the rest is history.
Seeing Woodbine’s Phil and Cheryl Lubbers at any school function is a common site, and it’s very rare if they can’t make an event. The two celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in August of 2019, and they still enjoy being part of every moment, big and small.
Phil Lubbers was raised in a sports family in the northwest Iowa community of Orange City; graduated from Maurice-Orange City High School, and then Northwestern College in Orange City. His first teaching job was as a sixth grade instructor in Sutherland. After earning his masters degree, he also held teaching jobs in Schleswig and Sac City.
Phil took his first principal job in Woodbine in 1982, before retiring in 1998. He was also the principal at St. Patrick’s in Missouri Valley for the final four years before it closed down. He has also served as a substitute teacher for the area schools
Cheryl played sports for Webb High School, but suffered an injury during basketball, which put her out of school for six weeks. After that, her parents said that’s enough sports for you. Cheryl’s first teaching job was in Spencer, where she met Phil at a teachers conference. A lot of their first dates were going to school events.
After they settled in Woodbine and started their family, and when the kids were a little older, they gravitated toward going back to school events, just to stay involved with the community.
The Lubbers raised three children, including Michelle (Nathan Kenkel, Storm Lake, three children); Maureen (Travis Andersen, Kearney, Mo., two children); and
Melanie (Adam Pryor, Woodbine, five children).
As they are watching their children raise their own families now, the Lubbers are still seen at a majority of their grandchildren’s events.
“While we spend a majority of the time around Woodbine,” added Cheryl. “We still take time to check in and make a couple of events in both Storm Lake and Kearney, Mo. We still enjoy it. “
“Our social calendar revolves around the school events,” Phil said. “We don’t go because we have to, we go because we want to.”
“We still like going to all the events,” stated Cheryl. “That’s how we were able to get acquainted with a lot of people was by becoming involved.”
Phil added, “When we lived in Schleswig, which was an original member of the Boyer Valley Conference,” added Phil, “we thought going to Woodbine, Logan and West Harrison felt like we were driving halfway across the state.
“The biggest changes we’ve seen are how much younger they start all these kids in any types of events,” Phil stated. “When we were involved, and even sending our own children through, activities weren’t offered until the kids reached the junior high, middle school age. Now, parents have their kids involved in all the little league and youth programs, throughout the week and even on the weekends. During our time, Sunday’s were a day of rest, but times have changed.”
“Our kids and grandchildren always make it a point to come up and talk to us and thank us for attending the game or any event they see us at,” Cheryl added. “I have a goal to keep going as long as my grandkids are involved.”
“Anymore, it’s our only chance to see our family,” stated Phil. “We’ll get calls in the middle of the week from our younger grandchildren, asking us if we’re coming to their events. Our youngest set of grandchildren are completing sixth grade this school year, and will start being involved in school events during the next school year. So we’ll start our night at a 4 p.m. middle school event, and finish the night at a high school varsity event. But you know, we’re going to enjoy every moment of it.”
