MV’s Super Fans
Janssen enjoy social interaction
By Matt Gengler
Whether it’s making a short trip to Fort Dodge, or the cross-state trip to Cedar Falls to watch their grandkids perform at the Iowa High School All-State football cheer championships, Cliff and Jan Janssen of Missouri Valley get in their vehicle and make the trip to where they need to be.
Cliff sums it up, “It’s pretty simple – It’s a social gathering where fans can maintain a positive attitude about supporting our community kids. Even if we didn’t have any grandchildren involved, it gives us something to do. You grab a bag of popcorn, and get to talk to people you haven’t seen in a week. We enjoy getting to see and talk to families at every school event.”
Cliff and Jan celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in the first week of March. They moved to Missouri Valley from the Aplington-Parkersburg school district in 1976 when their oldest daughter, Joslyn, was a freshman in high school. Since residing in Missouri Valley, they have enjoyed every minute of it.
Jan added, “We didn’t have anyone we were watching this past basketball season, but we were at all the home games. We still enjoy it, even if we don’t have anyone involved. Our youngest granddaughter (Julia Janssen), was on the dance team, and we went to Fort Dodge, Des Moines and Cedar Falls to watch them perform. To be able to share those moments with our grandchildren and their family, those are priceless moments, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”
Cliff and Jan raised four children, and all graduated from Missouri Valley. They include Joslyn (spouse Jeff Salter, Omaha, Neb., with two children); Pam (spouse Randy Olson, Missouri Valley, two children); Jeff (spouse Rachel Janssen, Missouri Valley, three children); and Mike (spouse Kristen Janssen, Logan, two children.)
“Joslyn was very involved in music, with Ann Ford being her instructor,” Janice stated. “She played piano, sang in small groups, and was very involved in the fine arts program.”
One of Cliff’s memorable moments was watching Pam excel and succeed at cross country. She won the Class 2A Individual State title in 1981, and was part of the Class 2A State Championship team in 1980 under the legendary guidance of Coach Joe Cathcart.
All three of their boys were involved in football, basketball, track and baseball, as well as numerous other club activities.
Cliff was elected and served on the school board for three years and nine months.
The Janssens continue to follow their nine grandkids in the area.
The Janssens oldest two daughters, Joslyn and Pam, were heavily involved in the Big Reds’ Pep Club where they would load multiple busses for both home and away games, dressing alike to support both the Big Reds and Lady Reds.
The youngest grandchild, Dane Janssen, will enter high school this fall, and Cliff and Jan will continue to be a part of all the Big Reds traditions.
“As soon as he finishes up, we’ll have the great-grandkids,” Jan added.
“We’ll keep going as long as long as we can,” Cliff concluded. “We’ve been blessed.”
