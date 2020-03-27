Lo-Ma’s Super Fan
Cohrs looks forward to attending school events
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
If needing to find out where Bob Cohrs is located, all you need to do is check the local school calendar, and he’s most likely at a school function at one level or another.
“Going to school events is something I still enjoy,” stated Bob Cohrs of Logan. “It gives me something to do, and I look forward to talking with friends and neighbors, as well as watching the area kids. It’s just good, clean fun.”
Cohrs graduated from Woodbine High School, but and his wife Judy moved to Logan and started a family. All three of his boys, Dan, Todd and Scott graduated from Logan-Magnolia High School. Bob was just an active parent, wanting to be involved with the school district.
Like every parent, Bob and Judy followed their children to whatever school activity they were involved in. He went to music programs, band concerts, school plays and sporting events. He enjoyed being around the parents as they watched their child succeed.
“With any small school, you have to be involved,” Bob added. “Our kids were involved in football, basketball, wrestling, track and baseball, as well as music, band, and school plays. They kept us very busy.”
When the youngest child graduated, Bob and Judy, who were married 54 years, still found themselves attending school events. They followed each of their six grandchildren, with their final one being a sophomore this season. He also has three great-grandchildren that are very active, and he enjoys following them as well.
“You stay active by getting out and seeing the young people succeed,” Bob finished up. “I still enjoy going to and being at the events, and look forward to attending the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.