Social and emotional learning helps to develop youth into contributing members of society, by teaching life skills needed to be successful. In 4-H, youth learn through the four essential elements, including; belonging, independence, generosity and mastery.
It’s well-known that youth who participate in 4-H reap the benefits of the program and use skills they’ve learned throughout their lives. 4-H integrates life skills into activities and projects for youth, with the intent to improve their physical health and wellbeing. 4-H also provides youth with positive and caring adults — an essential relationship all youth need to progress through their developmental stages.
4-H Positive Youth Development (PYD) Programs contribute to the social emotional development of youth through the eight critical elements of PYD. The eight elements include the following:
• Positive and caring adult relationships
• Inclusive learning environment
• Physically & psychologically safe learning environment
• Opportunities for competency building
• Opportunities for engaged learning
• Self determination
• Helping others
• Preparation for the future
Now, you may be thinking, can being a 4-H member really make that large of an impact on the social emotional development of young people? In short, the answer is yes. Youth who participate in 4-H have several opportunities to grow and develop in a positive environment! Members of all ages have the opportunity to mentor others, and serve as a role model.
