Dear Missouri Valley Sports Families and Fans:
Our athletic season is in full swing. The coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, and dance squad have been dedicated to a rigorous and timely practice schedule preparing for the weekly games and competitions.
Our students and coaches involved in the various extra-curricular activities are committed to excellence and represent our school district with pride for the game, for their families, for their fans, and for themselves. In order to support their efforts, we must be enthusiastic and respectful spectators.
We need spectators who come to our games and activities to watch and cheer on our Big Reds andLady Reds to victory. So, it is in the spirit of school pride, we are sending this letter to our families and fans.
This letter is intended as a reminder of the expectations and procedures related to attendance at activities in our school facilities. Through cooperative efforts, we can work together to ensure the safety and comfort of all who attend events sponsored by our school district.
Expectations for fans:
• Students should sit in the bleachers or stand with their families or responsible adults and watch the game (unless using the bathroom or attending the concession stand)
• Students will not play games or run in areas such as the stadium plaza, school hallways, etc.
• Students & spectators will not ring the school bell in the plaza. That is reserved for our MV players & coaches.
• Elementary students should not be left unsupervised at school activities.
• Athletic equipment such as footballs, basketballs, bats, etc. should be left in vehicles or at home. Our Big Reds & Lady Reds deserve an attentive audience.
• Skateboards, scooters, & bikes are not allowed in the stadium or undesignated areas at the school.
• Students should not stand in the aisles of the bleachers or stand in the end zones of the football field or in front of the stage area of the gym.
• Good sportsmanship in words, actions, and body language should be maintained.
• If students leave the event, they will not be allowed to return.
The school district provides supervision at varsity events. The game supervisors are spending much time redirecting students who are not watching the game. Some of these students are engaged in
horseplay and potentially unsafe activities. We need the support of our families and students in order to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for all spectators. Students not demonstrating the above
expectations will be directed to sit in the bleachers with their parent/guardian. If the student refuses to do so, we may ask them to leave the event or contact a family member to come pick them up.
It is our hope that our families and fans will support the above procedures and expectations. We believe the expectations are in the best interest of student safety and spectator enjoyment. We also believe that every student participating in an extracurricular activity deserves to have a supportive
crowd cheering their efforts and applauding their successes.
Admission for all athletic events this year will be $5 for adults and $5 for students. If possible, please try to bring exact change.
2020 Fall Athletics Guidelines
Volleyball:
• The Western Iowa Conference is limiting the number of spectators that can attend volleyball games this season.
• Each volleyball player and coach will receive 4 cards that must be shown for entry into all WIC volleyball games. Fans must still pay or show their activity ticket to attend.
• Each junior high volleyball player and coach will receive 4 cards for entry into all WIC junior high volleyball games.
• All fans must enter the building at the doors near the multipurpose room and exit through the doors by the junior high locker rooms.
• Upon completion of the junior high games, the gyms will be cleared and fans must exit the building immediately. At that point, fans for the JV/Varsity games will be admitted.
• All fans that attend must wear a face covering/mask and are encouraged to social distance in the bleachers. Some bleacher seating will be limited.
• Do not sit with people outside of your immediate family.
• No concessions will be sold at home volleyball games this season.
• Do not attend games if you have a fever of 100.4 or above or any other symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
• As a result of these changes, we are offering a full refund of the athletic season ticket that you may have already purchased. If you would like a refund, please call the high school office and speak with Vicki Kocour. If you would like to purchase one later, they will be available.
Football:
• Gates will open at 6pm. No fans will be admitted prior to that time. At the conclusion of the game, we ask that all fans please leave the stadium.
• The number of spectators at football games will not be limited because the games are outside.
• Face coverings/mask are not required, but they are encouraged if social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Bleacher seating will be limited and social distancing will be encouraged.
• Please feel free to bring a chair and sit along the perimeter fencing of the track.
• Do not sit with people outside of your immediate family.
• There will not be a “student section” in the bleachers this season.
• The Missouri Valley Band will not perform in the bleachers this season.
• Do not attend games if you have a fever of 100.4 or above or any other symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cross Country:
• The number of spectators at cross country races will not be limited because the races are outside.
• Face coverings/mask are not required, but they are encouraged if social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Do not attend races if you have a fever of 100.4 or above or any other symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
#MVPride,
Brad Nichols – Athletic Director
Brian Knott – Athletic Director
