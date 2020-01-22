Strap on some snowshoes and discover your own winter wonderland at Hitchcock Nature Center for a snowshoeing adventure through the beautiful Loess Hills at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, or Saturday, Feb. 8.
During this workshop, participants will learn skills and techniques needed to enjoy their own snowshoe adventure in an indoor presentation and demonstration before getting the chance at some hands-on practice on their own snowshoe hike in the great outdoors.
Following the outdoor practice, participants may enjoy a cup of cocoa to warm up and then are welcome to continue their practice outside if they wish.
All snowshoes must be returned to the Loess Hills Lodge Welcome Deck by 4:45 p.m. for check-in.
Please note, snowshoeing requires at least 4-6 inches of snow. If there is not enough snow for snowshoes, event participants will still view live demonstrations of snowshoe techniques before heading out on a guided winter hike that will discuss snowshoe techniques that would be effective in Loess Hills terrain.
This workshop is designed for participants age 5 and over only. Strollers, baby slings, and carriers are not permitted for safety reasons.
Cost for this event includes admission to the park, snowshoe rental, program instruction, and refreshments. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Visit pottcoconservation.com to register for either the Jan. 25 or Feb. 8 hikes. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.
This program will take place outdoors. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear winter-appropriate footwear. While this event is family friendly, it is not pet friendly. Please leave your canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome. Weather permitting.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
