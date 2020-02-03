Rockets fly past Hawkeyes
Paton-Churdan started fast and didn’t look back in a 62-29 win over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night at Churdan.
Emily McIntosh led the Hawkeyes with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Haley Koch added 10 points and three assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-11 RVC, 1-13) will host Exira/EHK on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will host East Mills on Feb. 3, be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 4, travel to Ar-We-Va on Feb. 6, and host Boyer Valley on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 3 14 6 6 29
Paton-Churdan 19 20 16 7 62
Scoring: Haley Koch 10; Sabrina Rife 4; Maren Evans 2; Emily McIntosh 13.
Rebounds: Koch 5; Rife 8; Evans 3; Hannah Thomas 1; Rachael Olson 3; Izzabelle Foland 2; McIntosh 9.
Assists: Koch 3; Rife 3; McIntosh 1.
Steals: Rife 2; Evans 1.
Blocks: Rife 1; Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-11 RVC), 1-13.
