The Blair Grizzlies age 13 and younger baseball team closed its season Thursday night with a trophy.
The team finished the year with a 9-13-1 record, falling to an Omaha team in the finals of a Carter Lake tournament, 15-3. Despite the loss, coaches were able to celebrate the night handing out trophies to the players who had their photos taken by parents.
According to the stat-keeping website GameChanger, the Grizzlies roster is as follows: Chase Cottle, Dean Udey, Jackson Ferriss, Ryan Lee, Peyton Briggs, Lincoln Kruse, Matthew Mazon, Brayden Waltke, Jayson Ratfield, Luke Raymond, Henry Sullivan, Jake Raymond, Noah Kuefler, Carter Thurlow and Charles Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.