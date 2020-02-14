The Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education announced this morning that it has negotiated and come to a verbal agreement with Fort Calhoun High School Principal Jerry Green to become the next superintendent of the district.
Green has been the high school principal with FCCS for 10 years, and has served as a teacher, coach and athletics director for FCCS since 1994.
"This is my life, this is my career," Green said during his interview with the board Thursday, while noting the importance of doing what's best for kids in all decisions in education and empowering FCCS staff to act as leaders within the long-term vision for the district.
The board of education began the process to select its next superintendent in November after current Supt. Don Johnson announced he was retiring effective after the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The board hired the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) to perform superintendent search services. Shari Becker, the director of the search service for NASB, said 21 people applied for the position. The board selected six candidates as finalists for interviews on Jan. 30:
- Ames Community Schools Executive Director of Elementary Education Dr. Chad Dumas
- Fort Calhoun High School Principal Jerry Green
- Fort Calhoun Athletics Director and Assistant Principal Nick Wemhoff
- Anselmo-Merna Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Logan Lightfoot
- Loup City Public Schools Superintendent Angela Simpson
- Fort Calhoun Elementary Principal and School Improvement Director Drew Wagner
The school board held its six interviews for the superintendent position on Wednesday and Thursday. Dumas, Lightfoot and Wemhoff interviewed on Wednesday and Green, Simpson and Wagner interviewed on Thursday. Each candidate spent the day of their interview visiting with staff, touring the community and touring school facilities before meeting with the board.
"The Board wishes to thank the interview groups for their time invested in the process and their valuable input," Board President Jon Genoways said in an email announcing the selection decision. "We look forward to the future here at Fort Calhoun Community Schools."
The board will ratify Green's superintendent contract at an upcoming school board meeting. He will officially become superintendent on July 1.
More information about FCCS' supterintendent interviews will be in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.