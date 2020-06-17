Green Hills Area Education Agency is dedicated to serving, supporting, and advocating for the children they serve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While Green Hills AEA offices are closed at this time, staff continues to work remotely.
Staff members at Green Hills AEA are very excited as they plan to see children again once restrictions are lifted.
To ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff, children, and families, Green Hills AEA will continue to follow state and federal guidelines.
Once able to meet in person again, the agency's deaf and hard-of-hearing staff anticipates challenges reading lips and utilizing facial features with the guidance to wear masks in public. These are both critical components of sign language and nonverbal communication, which when absent can create a language barrier.
Additionally, as deaf and hard-of-hearing children are supported at home and are just learning to speak and read lips, they are often coached by an adult to “match my mouth,” a strategy that can’t be used if a mask is worn.
The deaf and hard-of-hearing staff members are dedicated to supporting the needs of their students. Green Hills AEA recently discovered a mask design created by a college student studying education for the deaf and hard of hearing that includes a clear vinyl space, making the mouth visible.
This mask design will allow deaf and hard-of-hearing staff to communicate with children and families once we return to face-to-face learning. Our goal is to help families follow the mask recommendations offered by public health to reduce the language barrier.
Green Hills AEA is asking individuals in the community to help replicate the mask design and send them to the AEA to distribute to their students.
Green Hills AEA has more than 200 students receiving deaf and hard-of-hearing services in its 17-county area, and is soliciting masks for those students, their families, teachers, and other students in Green Hills programs, such as speech, that may benefit from these special masks.
A similar pattern can be found at www.hsdc.org/accessible-deaf-friendly-face-mask.
Individuals who would like to help can send completed masks in a closed plastic bag or box and mail them to Green Hills AEA, Attn: Facemasks, 24997 Hwy 92 Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Masks will be laundered before they’re redistributed.
