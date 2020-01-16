The Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, to a fire on Primary Hill, located above the Missouri Valley Community School District’s offices on the northeast corner of North First Street and Michigan Street in Missouri Valley.
Mondamin and Modale were called to assist with Utility Task Vehicles.
“Once we were able to get up there, we had the fire out quickly with hand tools and leaf blowers,” Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
“While at that fire, we were paged for a brush fire by the old ball field at North Harrison Street. We could see it from the hill and monitored it until we could get off the hill,” he added. “Due to the size of the tree pile and debris and its location, we chose to clear the area around it and let it burn out.”
The cause of that fire was also undetermined, neither fire had a source of ignition near them, and both are considered suspicious, according to Wohlers.
