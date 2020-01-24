The Washington County Fair Board announced Tuesday that country singer Granger Smith will headline a concert July 24 during the 102nd Washington County Fair in Arlington.
Country singer Logan Mize will be the opening act.
Smith will play the main area at the fairgrounds. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Mize will open the concert at 7:30 p.m. with Smith to perfom at 9 p.m. All tickets will be general admission. Discounted tickets can be purchased online at washingtoncountyfairne.com through May 1. Ticket prices increase starting May 2.
Dylan Bloom will perform in the beer garden following the concert.
Smith, who is also known by his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., is best known for his No. 1 song “Backroad Song,” which garnered him a BMI Country Award in 2016. He followed that with the Top 5 hit, “If The Boot Fits.”
Smith released a new album, “When the Good Guys Win” in October, which include songs “Happens Like That” and the current rising single, “You're In It.”
Newcomer Mize has a new record called “Come Back Road,” which features his first single, “It Ain't Always Pretty.”
The Washington County Fair is July 24-29.
