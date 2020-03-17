William Wadsworth, Chairman of Community Bank in Dunlap, is pleased to announce that Joshua “Josh” Gran has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer.
Gran has degrees in Business Management from Iowa Western Community College and Human Resource Management from Buena Vista University, along with being a graduate of the Iowa School of Banking and Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.
First employed at Mid City Bank in Omaha, Neb., for 10 years in several different roles, Gran joined Community Bank in 2010. He was the office manager and loan officer at Community Bank’s Ute office for 2.5 years. He then transferred to Community Bank’s main office in Dunlap and has been serving as Vice President, loan officer, and IT committee manager.
As Executive Vice President, Gran’s major responsibility will be management of the bank’s loan portfolio and lending officers.
Gran is active in his community as a city council member and church treasurer. He and his wife, Carrie, have four children. Outside of work, Josh enjoys hunting and fishing, along with cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers.
“Josh was a great addition to our team in 2010. The bank’s future plans for Josh are to succeed me as President and CEO,” said Jay T. Randall, President of Community Bank.
Community Bank has offices in Dunlap, Soldier, Logan, Ute, Persia, Pisgah, and Modale.
