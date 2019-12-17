Our early ancestors lived in small groups and survived by hunting and gathering their food from the land and water sources they encountered. They were mostly nomadic moving from place to place in order to maintain adequate supplies of food and water.
Later in history, the agricultural revolution changed our species and our planet. As bands of hunters and gatherers began domesticating plants and animals, most quit the nomadic life, building villages and towns that eventually developed into civilizations and empires.
These civilizations developed from and were mainly based on the cultivation of cereal crops. An abundant and reliable source of food, in addition to shelter and a clean water supply, were required for villages to grow into cities and cities to develop into empires.
The civilizations of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece and Rome were all based on the domestication of wheat. Rice was the staple food in ancient India, China and Japan, while maize (corn) provided the basis for the Inca, Aztec and Mayan empires in the Americas.
Wheat is perhaps the earliest domesticated cereal grain. Wheat originated in the wild from a chance cross between two closely related species of grass more than 10,000 years ago. This hybridization took place in Western Asia and produced a viable and hardy hybrid that could reproduce and become the first wild wheat used by humans. It was grown and used by early civilizations in the Mediterranean and Middle East regions, and was being baked into bread in Mesopotamia at least as early as 8000 BC.
Over the years, other chance as well as human-aided hybridizations has led to the different types of wheat that have been cultivated throughout history up to the present.
Bread wheat, which has been cultivated for about 4,500 years, descended from one of these crosses. Throughout recorded history, bread prepared from various types of wheat has been a prominent food in large parts of the world. Bread was central to the formation of early human societies. It is one of the oldest man-made foods, having been of significant importance since the dawn of agriculture.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.