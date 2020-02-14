The 2019 crop year was difficult and crop conditions were not ideal as the bushels were put into the bin. Many will be checking bins as the weather warms up.
Iowa Farm Bureau is hosting a Grain Bin Safety Webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. The webinar will present important information on grain bin safety and rescue information. Safety and preparation are everyone's business.
For pre-registration to receive reminder e-mails and more information, go online to www.iowafarmbureau.com/Article/2020-Grain-Bin-Safety-Webinar.
