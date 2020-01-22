Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.