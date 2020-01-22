The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2019 fall term have been announced, and Sierra Marshall of Woodbine has been named to the Honors List.
Graceland University students with a grade point average between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the Honors List.
Graceland University in Lamoni was founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ. It also has a campus in Independence, Mo.
