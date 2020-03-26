A Directed Health Measure (DHM) for Washington County has been extended until May 6.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday the second coronavirus-related DHM to include Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties, which will be in effect until May 6.
The first DHM, which was issued March 18, applies to Cass, Douglas and Sarpy counties and is in effect until April 30.
The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice.
Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.
